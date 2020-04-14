Radar Sensor Market to Rise at 19.7% CAGR Till 2026; Product Applications Across Diverse Industries to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, s. m. s. smart microwave sensors GmbH, Oculi Corp, SICK AG, Socionext America Inc.

PUNE, India, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global radar sensor market size is projected to reach USD 35.88 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing applications of the product across diverse industry verticals will aid market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Radar Sensor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Pulse Radar, Continuous-Wave Radar, Radar Altimeter, and Others), By Range (Short-range, Medium-Range, and Long-Range), By Application (Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Monitoring and Communication, Security and Surveillance, Traffic Monitoring, Environment, and Weather Monitoring, Hump Yard and Rail Crossing, Health Monitoring, and Others), By Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Healthcare, Maritime, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 8.57 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Radar sensors are products that are used to detect obstructions and obstacles in the path of any vehicle or automotive. The product is widely used in numerous defense and military applications due to the ease of use. The low cost of the product, coupled with the exceptional properties of radar sensors have allowed widespread applications. Accounting to the huge potential held by radar sensors, large scale companies are looking to invest more towards the development of advanced products.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations Will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. The increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has had a massive impact on the growth of the market. Several large scale companies as well as organizations are focusing on forming strategic partnerships, with a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. In March 2017, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and NVIDIA Corporation announced that they have forged a strategic partnership. This step was taken to develop software for a scalable system for new driver assistance systems. This acquisition will not just help these companies, but will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.