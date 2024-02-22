On your radar: Snow, ice, rain on tap for Massachusetts ahead of the weekend

A patchy coating of snow or ice is likely in some parts of Massachusetts overnight Thursday into Friday morning, then rain will dominate the forecast.

Points east of Route 128 will see mostly rain, but areas to the west may start with brief snow and freezing rain when a front pushes through tonight, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.

There will be the risk of icy and slippery roads north and west of Boston, while the best chance for accumulation will develop north and west of Route 2 at higher elevations, where a coating to 2 inches of snow is possible, as well as the chance for freezing rain.

Be careful for a patchy coating of snow or ice overnight north & west of #Boston. The mostly likely area to see accumulation is rt 2 northward. @boston25 #mawx #nhwx #newengland pic.twitter.com/oHEpZg7fRG — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 22, 2024

“You do need to be careful if you’re going to be out and about. That’s something that comes into play if you’re an early commuter,” Spear said in her latest forecast. “Precipitation arrives this evening at about 8 p.m. to midnight tonight.”

Boston will likely be dealing with wet roads only due to above-freezing temperatures.

Snow will clear out by the morning commute with the possibility of a lull in the action before a surge or rain moves in mid-day Friday into the afternoon. Showers will eventually taper off by the evening.

“This isn’t a flooding situation, it’s just going to be soggy,” Spear said.

Here’s our final dry day of the work week. After a chilly morning, we’re on track for low-mid 40s this afternoon 👌@boston25 #mawx #boston pic.twitter.com/WtJCNLSG5A — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) February 22, 2024

