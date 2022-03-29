Radcliff officer ran over unarmed suspect fleeing on foot, breaking his leg, lawsuit says

A Radcliff, Kentucky, police officer intentionally ran over a fleeing pedestrian with his cruiser, breaking his leg and causing other injuries, according to a federal lawsuit that says another officer heard the leg "crunch" and the man scream in pain.

The suit says Officer Justin Skaggs used excessive force and violated the civil rights of Anthony Gray, who is Black.

It also said Gray was unarmed and wanted only for refusing to immediately leave the Gold Vault Inn in Radcliff.

"Gray had committed, at most, a minor, non-violent offense ... and there was no reason to believe that Gray posed a risk of danger to anyone," says the suit, filed March 22 in U.S. District Court by Louisville attorneys Aaron Bentley and Gregory Belzley.

Radcliff Police Chief Jeffrey Cross did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Skaggs was working a night shift and couldn't be immediately reached for comment.

Craig Greenberg shooting: Quintez Brown indicted on multiple charges by grand jury

In an email, Bentley said, "I was shocked to see a police officer run over a man who was unarmed and suspected only of trespassing."

The suit accuses Cross and two supervisors of failing to train and supervise Skaggs and other officers, and says Skaggs was never punished. The complaint also names the city of Radcliff and Officer Robert Stephens as defendants.

It says Stephens responded to a complaint from the hotel Sept. 7 that Gray did not leave when he was asked, but by the time Stephens arrived, Gray was walking out of the parking lot.

The suit says Stephens and Gray had a "peaceful conversation" but then reached for Gray's arm without "warning or provocation."

Grayed turned and fled, yelling that he had no gun. Stephens ran after him and Skaggs pursued in his cruiser, until he caught up with Gray and deliberately turned the wheel about 180 degrees, running over his lower left leg.

Mary Lou Marzian: Louisville Democratic Rep. Marzian dropping reelection bid, cites GOP redistricting

Story continues

As officers took Gray into custody, he begged to be taken to the hospital, according to a dashboard cam video that captures some of the encounter.

The lawsuit says Skaggs executed what is known as a PIT, a precision intervention technique, that is designed to stop a fleeing vehicle, not an "unprotected human being."

The suit asks for compensatory and punitive damages.

Police charged Gray, 32, with third-degree trespassing, alcohol intoxication and fleeing or evading police on foot. He pleaded not guilty and was released on a $250 unsecured bond.

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Lawsuit: Kentucky officer intentionally drove into unarmed suspect