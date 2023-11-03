Radcliffe dangerous driving arrest after pedestrian killed

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

The 55-year-old victim was hit on Water Street in Radcliffe at about 18:35 GMT on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said.

He was taken to Salford Royal Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was held by officers after remaining at the scene.

He was also arrested on suspicion of causing death while uninsured and having failed a roadside drug test, police said.

The force has asked for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

