Rade Vanic, an assistant police chief with 21 years of service, unanimous choice for interim police chief

May 6—Rade Vanic, an assistant police chief with 21 years of service spanning every division of the department, was unanimously selected by the Honolulu Police Commission to serve as interim chief starting June 1.

Vanic, who currently leads the Administrative Bureau, was approved 6-0 by the commission in executive session.

"We are fortunate to have an experienced team of leaders in the Department. I look forward to working with the Police Commission and our officers to serve the public in the best way possible, " said Vanic, in a statement issued to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

"We look for the department ... and all of the officers to rally around assistant chief Vanic while he is in the interim role, " said commissioner Richard Parry.

Chief Susan Ballard announced her retirement in a video message on April 9 after 36 years with the department. Ballard did not receive a good annual review from the commission and decided to retire.

Prior to leading HPD's Administrative Bureau, Vanic commanded the Information Technology Division and patrol District 3 (Pearl City /Waipahu ). His previous assignments include the Office of the Chief, the Criminal Investigation Division and Community Affairs Division, according to police.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers lauded the commission's choice. SHOPO President Malcolm Lutu said Vanic earned the union's respect and trust during recent contract negotiations.

"Assistant Chief Vanic is a great choice for HPD's interim chief. He has a level temperament to run this department during the search for a new chief. He knows the challenges our officers face and he has the respect of SHOPO for assisting in recent negotiations, " Lutu said in a statement.

Retired police Lt. Alex Garcia also praised Vanic's selection.

"Excellent choice, " Garcia told the Star-Advertiser. "He's one of a handful qualified that have exhibited leadership and integrity."

Story continues

A nationwide search conducted by an independent consulting firm will take place after the city department of human resources approves the job description, which will be posted online and printed in local and national publications for 30 days.

Officer-involved shootings The commission also received updates on the department's procedures for managing officer-involved shootings.

Commissioners asked for new information on the April 5 shooting of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap and the April 14 shooting of 29-year-old Lindani Myeni.

No new information on either case was released and the investigations are ongoing, police said.

The decision to discipline an officer or release evidence to the public, including body camera footage and the names of officers involved, ultimately rests with the chief of police following the completion of any internal investigation, according to Assistant Chief Darren Chun and Assistant Chief Ryan Nishibun, who briefed commissioners.

The federal government will not confirm or deny assisting police and prosecutors with the Myeni investigation.

"The Department of State expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lindani Myeni, " a spokeswoman with the U.S. Department of State told the Star-Advertiser in an emailed statement. "The U.S. Embassy in Pretoria has been in contact with Mr. Myeni's family and the Government of South Africa. We refer you to the Department of Justice for further information regarding the case."

Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice declined comment.

Chun and Nishibun briefed commission members on behalf of Ballard, who returned to limited duty this week following a medical procedure. A statement of thanks from Ballard to the community and commissioners for their support and well wishes was read during the meeting.

Lt. Brandon Nakasone, with HPD's Professional Standards Office's Criminal Investigation Division, delivered a PowerPoint present-ation outlining the procedures and policies that govern how officers investigate other officers after a firearm is discharged.

With the announcement last week that city Prosecuting Attorney Steven S. Alm would start independent investigations of all shootings by police, there are now three separate probes that could take place whenever an officer is involved in a shooting.

An officer is placed on administrative leave for three days following any shooting, and a new weapon is issued to the officer, who must be qualified at the range before the officer returns to duty.

The department psychologist also meets with any officer and performs an evaluation prior to clearing the officer to return to work.

Commissioners asked if the prosecutor's office would be allowed to visit the scenes of officer-involved shootings and review evidence.

Former prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro routinely showed up at the scene of officer ­-involved shootings with his investigators. That practice stopped in 2018 when Kaneshiro received a target letter from the U.S. Department of Justice, indicating he was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.

It is is not known if Alm intends to visit shooting scenes with investigators but his office will have escorted access to shooting scenes and may review all the evidence collected by the Professional Standards Office and the department's Criminal Investigation Division, police said.

Commissioner Michael Broderick asked Nakasone if the department planned to release information found on a mobile phone belonging to Lindani Myeni.

"I don't feel comfortable commenting on an ongoing investigation, " Nakasone said.