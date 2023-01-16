Radiant Globaltech Berhad (KLSE:RGTECH) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Radiant Globaltech Berhad (KLSE:RGTECH) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Radiant Globaltech Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM14m ÷ (RM113m - RM34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Radiant Globaltech Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Radiant Globaltech Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Radiant Globaltech Berhad's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Radiant Globaltech Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 31% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a related note, Radiant Globaltech Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 30% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Radiant Globaltech Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 20% to shareholders over the last three years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Radiant Globaltech Berhad that you might find interesting.

While Radiant Globaltech Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

