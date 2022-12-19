Radiant Globaltech Berhad's (KLSE:RGTECH) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.1% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Radiant Globaltech Berhad (KLSE:RGTECH). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Radiant Globaltech Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Radiant Globaltech Berhad is:

13% = RM10m ÷ RM78m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Radiant Globaltech Berhad's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Radiant Globaltech Berhad seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 16% seen over the past five years by Radiant Globaltech Berhad.

Next, on comparing Radiant Globaltech Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Radiant Globaltech Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Radiant Globaltech Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Radiant Globaltech Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 11%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 89% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Radiant Globaltech Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of three years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Radiant Globaltech Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Radiant Globaltech Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

