Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) Could Easily Take On More Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:RLGT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Radiant Logistics Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Radiant Logistics had US$40.2m of debt in March 2019, down from US$44.9m, one year before. However, it also had US$5.48m in cash, and so its net debt is US$34.7m.

AMEX:RLGT Historical Debt, August 12th 2019

How Healthy Is Radiant Logistics's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Radiant Logistics had liabilities of US$102.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$46.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.48m as well as receivables valued at US$111.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$31.4m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Radiant Logistics has a market capitalization of US$240.4m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

With net debt sitting at just 0.92 times EBITDA, Radiant Logistics is arguably pretty conservatively geared. And this view is supported by the solid interest coverage, with EBIT coming in at 7.5 times the interest expense over the last year. Better yet, Radiant Logistics grew its EBIT by 133% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Radiant Logistics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.