Wall House

Stutchbury, in collaboration with project architects Rachel Hudson, Keiji Ashizawa, and Rie Honjo, devised this home in Futo, Japan, for fashion designer Issey Miyake. The architect worked particularly hard to refine the design of the roof, which Miyake initially declared as too beautiful. The roof follows the contour of the site, leading the eye diagonally through the buildings. “There's a closed wall to the street, hence Wall House,” he says. “And in that wall are all the service elements like the bathroom, kitchen, and everything. They form a very strong emotional and physical, but mainly emotional, barrier to the road.”