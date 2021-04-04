'Radical Left CRAZIES:' Trump issues Easter greetings by attacking political rivals, griping about election loss

David Jackson, USA TODAY
·2 min read
WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump marked Easter weekend by attacking his political enemies, repeating false claims about the election, and calling for a boycott of Major League Baseball and other corporations that oppose Georgia's new election law.

"Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country!" Trump said in a written statement early Sunday.

There is no evidence anyone "rigged" last year's election; political analysts said Trump keeps promoting the false idea in order to justify his loss to President Joe Biden, and to raise money for another possible presidential campaign in 2024.

"Ex President Trump with an Easter Sunday message of resentment and rage," tweeted political commentator David Frum.

Trump has issued a series of similar messages throughout the weekend, apparently triggered by the decision of Major League Baseball to move this summer's All-Star Game from Atlanta because of Georgia's controversial new election law.

'Based on a lie': CEO of Atlanta-based Delta Airlines says new Georgia voting law is 'unacceptable'

More: MLB moving All-Star Game in response to voting restrictions

President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Washington.
Other corporations, including Georgia-based Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola, have denounced the law they say is designed to make it harder for people to vote, particularly people of color.

"Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, adding that "fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support."

Trump, in a statement issued Saturday night, assailed "WOKE CANCEL CULTURE" and called for boycotts of opposing corporations, including MLB, Delta, and Coke. "Don’t go back to their products until they relent," Trump said.

After repeating false claims about last year's election, Trump closed his message by saying, "we will not become a Socialist Nation. Happy Easter!"

Trump video: Facebook scrubs Donald Trump interview with Lara Trump, cites indefinite ban

More: RNC chair declares she's 'Not watching baseball!!!!" on Opening Day after MLB moves All-Stage Game from Atlanta

Trump, who remains banned by Twitter and other social media, put out the written statements via his Save America political action committee.

Joe Walsh, a former Republican congressman and now prominent critic of Trump, said the ex-president is "crying out for relevancy," but his message is likely to resonate with large segments of voters.

"The problem isn’t Trump," Walsh said. "It’s his hold on GOP base voters. That’s the problem."

