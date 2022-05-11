Radical Republican Rants On House Floor

Reuters Videos

STORY: The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with every 'no' vote coming from Republicans. The measure now heads to the Senate, which is expected to act quickly.Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the bill would provide "much needed emergency security, economic and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was "about democracy versus a dictatorship", and that Congress should be proud for taking action when the opportunity arose. The lawmakers approved the bill with an increase in funding for Ukraine to $40.1 billion from the $33 billion President Joe Biden had requested two weeks ago. Biden had also called on Congress to move quickly so he could sign the bill into law before existing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May.The Republicans who opposed the bill say Democrats were acting hastily and sending too much U.S. taxpayer money abroad. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to get through the Senate.