Radical Republican Rants On House Floor

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s House floor tirade accusing Democrats of censorship quickly backfired.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.
Rep. Travis Seegmiller, who has been in office since 2018 is resigning from the legislature later this year.
Dozens of House Democrats are urging Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to abolish the filibuster amid the battle for abortion rights. The group, led by Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.), highlighted the upcoming vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act, which is meant to protect abortion access, in a letter to the top Senate Democrat.…
STORY: The House passed the Ukraine spending bill by 368 to 57, with every 'no' vote coming from Republicans. The measure now heads to the Senate, which is expected to act quickly.Democratic Representative Rosa DeLauro, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said the bill would provide "much needed emergency security, economic and humanitarian aid to support the Ukrainian people and defend global democracy in the wake of Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said it was "about democracy versus a dictatorship", and that Congress should be proud for taking action when the opportunity arose. The lawmakers approved the bill with an increase in funding for Ukraine to $40.1 billion from the $33 billion President Joe Biden had requested two weeks ago. Biden had also called on Congress to move quickly so he could sign the bill into law before existing defense aid for Ukraine runs out later in May.The Republicans who opposed the bill say Democrats were acting hastily and sending too much U.S. taxpayer money abroad. Biden's fellow Democrats narrowly control Congress, but the bill will need Republican votes to get through the Senate.
Former President Trump announced on Tuesday he would endorse Republican Rep. Hal Rogers (Ky.), the dean of the House as its longest-serving member and one who voted against impeaching Trump twice. Rogers joins a long list of GOP House lawmakers who voted against impeaching the former president, the first time on charges of abuse of…
The House approved a resolution Tuesday that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a move that proponents say would enhance the ability of aides from low-and-middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing costs. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., sponsored the resolution. “You don't want only children of the privileged to be able to work here because somehow their family can support them," Levin said.