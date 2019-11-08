Radico Khaitan Limited (NSE:RADICO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend?

After looking at Radico Khaitan Limited's (NSEI:RADICO) latest earnings update (30 September 2019), I found it helpful to revisit the company's performance in the past couple of years and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long-term investor I tend to focus on earnings trend, rather than a single number at one point in time. Also, comparing it against an industry benchmark to understand whether it outperformed, or is simply riding an industry wave, is an important aspect. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Could RADICO beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

RADICO's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of ₹2.3b has jumped 45% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 31%, indicating the rate at which RADICO is growing has accelerated. What's the driver of this growth? Let's take a look at whether it is solely a result of an industry uplift, or if Radico Khaitan has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Radico Khaitan has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 16% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 10% exceeds the IN Beverage industry of 8.6%, indicating Radico Khaitan has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Radico Khaitan’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 17% to 20%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 97% to 25% over the past 5 years.

Radico Khaitan's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. While Radico Khaitan has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there's no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Radico Khaitan to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

