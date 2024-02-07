Radio ad claiming Ulez halved pollution in London is ruled misleading

Adverts promoting the Mayor of London’s ultra low emission zone (Ulez) were misleading, the advertising industry watchdog has said.

Claims by Transport for London that levels of poisonous nitrogen gases in the capital had halved were not backed by evidence, an investigation by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) concluded.

Instead TfL officials used theoretical scientific models to claim levels of harmful gases emitted by cars had halved because of Ulez.

The London-wide charging zone sees owners of diesel cars more than nine years old charged £12.50 per day for driving in the capital.

Critics say Ulez is a money making scheme aimed at taxing motorists and that TfL’s air quality improvement claims are exaggerated.

Two of TfL’s Ulez radio ads from early 2023 were found to be misleading listeners.

One, broadcast between January and March 2023 said: “The central London Ulez has shown you can reduce air pollution, we have seen almost a halving of levels of nitrogen dioxide.”

Yet this claim was based on a theoretical model devised by Imperial College London. Taking actual air quality measurements “did not provide a suitably robust assessment of the impact of Ulez”, ASA investigators were told.

The second offending advert said that “most air pollution-related deaths actually occur in outer London areas”. When asked by the ASA, TfL officials provided “three different permutations” of what “inner London” and “outer London” meant to them.

The watchdog said listeners would understand “outer London” to mean non-Ulez areas of the capital before the zone’s expansion in August 2023.

The ASA said on Wednesday: “We told Transport for London to ensure that the basis of all environmental claims was made clear in future ads.”

TfL said it was “disappointed” with the ASA, describing its findings as “minor technical points”. It said: “We believe that the information, which was based on robust scientific evidence, was clearly presented.

“The expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone is playing a crucial role in the reduction of air pollution – improving air quality for everyone in London and reducing the harms to health associated with vehicle emissions.

“The ASA did not challenge the science. Its ruling centres around a minor technical point in some ads.”

The Ulez zone was expanded to outer London in August 2023 - Lucy North/PA

The Telegraph understands that future TfL Ulez adverts will have the source of their information clearly set out to comply with ad industry rules.

The ASA’s findings will come as an embarrassment for both TfL and Mr Khan, the transport authority’s chairman, after £9 million was spent on a “marketing blitz” ahead of the controversial Ulez expansion.

A six-month series of radio, TV and press adverts from January 2023 onwards promoted the Ulez scheme’s expansion by saying it had improved London’s air quality.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK and also the Reform UK London mayoral candidate, branded the adverts “a cash-grabbing political attack on London’s drivers” and said: “Deceitfulness runs deeper than the Grand Canyon in Sadiq Khan’s mayoralty.”

The London Conservatives’ environment spokesman, Tony Devenish, said: “Sadiq Khan and TfL have been caught out making misleading and unsubstantiated claims about the benefits of Ulez to Londoners. This shouldn’t surprise anyone.

“Sadiq Khan has a history of making misleading and false claims. After all, he told us he wouldn’t expand Ulez to outer London but then did exactly that.”

The Telegraph revealed the ASA’s conclusions about the adverts in November 2023. Wednesday’s ruling is very similar to the watchdog’s draft findings from 2023.

Three further complaints about two other Ulez adverts were not upheld in the ASA report.

London’s next mayoral election takes place in May 2024 with Labour incumbent Mr Khan running for a third term. His rivals include Tory candidate Susan Hall and Reform UK’s Howard Cox, among others.

