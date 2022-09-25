Radio anchor killed, girlfriend and kids injured in attack at Michigan home, cops say

A radio anchor is dead, his girlfriend and their two children are seriously injured, and the man accused of attacking them was found near death in the basement of a Michigan home, according to investigators.

Police in Chesterfield received a 911 call around noon on Friday, Sept. 23, after a blood-soaked woman and young girl flagged down a passing motorist for help, officials said during a news briefing streamed by TV station WXYZ.

The call led police to a home on the 33000 block of Bayview.

Inside, they found 57-year-old Jim Matthews dead, and his 10-year-old son wounded but clinging to life inside a closet.

There was a 54-year-old man with self-inflicted wounds in the basement, police said. He had also overdosed, in an apparent suicide attempt.

Matthews, who was the overnight anchor for local radio station WWJ, was killed by the man in the basement, investigators say.

Matthews’ son tried to protect him, and the attacker tied the boy up and repeatedly hit him in the head with a hammer, WDIV reported.

The man is also accused of stabbing Matthews’ 35-year-old girlfriend and attacking their 5-year-old daughter, who were later able to escape and get help.

The son and mother are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Officials did not comment on the daughter’s condition but said she is alive.

Police have not shared the suspect’s identity but said he had been to Matthews’ home several times before and was invited inside that morning. It’s not clear what motivated the attack.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Matthews was an anchor with WWJ for nearly seven years, the station said, calling him “a consummate professional” and a loving father.

“He would often talk to co-workers about his children and his love for them and their adventures at school,” WWJ said.

“There have been many tears shed in our newsroom this afternoon. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim’s family and friends.”

The county prosecutor’s office is looking into the case and will determine what charges to bring against the suspect.

