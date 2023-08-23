Radio calls between dispatchers, police describe moments as shooting situation escalated in Garfield

An active shooting situation that broke out in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood Wednesday was tense for law enforcement officers and families living nearby.

11 News listened through early radio calls between dispatchers and police, which illustrate how quickly the situation escalated.

“They said the shots are coming from the rear windows,” dispatchers said.

Shots were fired at sheriff’s deputies as they attempted to serve an eviction notice to the suspect, William Hardison Sr.

Hardison was shot dead during the situation.

“4817 Broad, they’re actively shooting. I need people here now to shut down the streets,” law enforcement said.

A massive law enforcement presence responded as Penn Avenue and surrounding roads were shut down.

Gunfire continued and an officer was hurt while dodging the bullets.

“I have a sheriff that’s not shot, but he has a head injury,” a dispatcher said.

SWAT teams converged on the busy area as the shooter took out two police drones.

Another risk presented as police deployed another drone.

“We have an active shooter situation in Zone 5. Actor is holed up in a house with gasoline, threatening to burn the house down,” a dispatcher said.

Chopper 11 was overhead before respecting a law enforcement request to leave the area.

“Can you tell the helicopters to get out of the area?” officers requested.

Our eyes remained on the ground as more tactical equipment arrived and more shots were fired.

