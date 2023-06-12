Radio DJ Creates His Own Country In A California Desert

Radio Dj creates his own country in California desert

Randy ‘R Dub!’ Williams, a renowned DJ specializing in late-night slow jams, has undertaken an extraordinary endeavor. Having traversed nearly every nation on the planet, Williams found himself faced with a novel idea—establishing his own sovereign state upon exhausting the list of United Nations-recognized countries. Thus, the inception of the Republic of Slowjamastan came to fruition. Eleven acres in the California desert are now considered to be a micronation that Williams crafted by himself.

On December 1, 2021, Williams, in his finest attire, publicly announced the emancipation of Slowjamastan from the U.S. The declaration reverberated through the airwaves, disseminating from his open-air administrative headquarters in Dublândia, the bustling capital of this developing nation. Since then, Slowjamastan has rapidly evolved into a burgeoning state, complete with distinctive passports, its own currency, and a resounding national anthem.

Citizens Of Slowjamastan

The Republic of Slowjamastan proudly touts its roster of over 500 registered citizens. The new nation also has an impressive queue of 4,500 individuals awaiting their turn for conditional approval or citizenship. As Williams inches closer to fulfilling his lifelong ambition of visiting every country, he envisions transforming Slowjamastan into the preeminent micronation worldwide, attracting tourists from far and wide.

During his extensive travels, Williams gleaned inspiration from a plethora of micronations he encountered along the way. Notably, his sojourn to the Republic of Molossia left an indelible imprint on his vision. The 11.3-acre self-proclaimed state in Nevada seceded from the United States in 1998. Empowered by eccentric enclaves like Molossia, Williams procured a plot of land in California’s desert expanse for a modest sum of $19,000, solidifying Slowjamastan’s independence in December 2021.

Diplomatic Recognition?

In his quest for diplomatic recognition, Williams has collected passport stamps from an impressive roster including notable destinations like South Africa, New Zealand, Vanuatu, and even the United States. Slowjamastan, by technical definition, meets the requirements for a sovereign nation-state as outlined in the revered Montevideo Convention of 1933. With a permanent population, a defined territory, an established government, and the ability to engage in diplomatic relations, Slowjamastan embodies the essential elements of an independent entity.

“I’m a little frustrated to admit that, despite emails and DMs to President Biden on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and MySpace, our messages have all been left unread,” explains Williams. “Perhaps they are stuck in his spam folder. We’re going with that.”

As Slowjamastan embraces the arrival of tourists, visitors can indulge in an array of activities. Capture picturesque moments near the iconic Slowjamastan sign or immerse yourself in the charm of Independence Square. Visitors can even embark on a quest to spot the enigmatic Slowjamastan raccoon, the national animal.

Williams, with his unwavering spirit, harbors grand ambitions for Slowjamastan’s future. Among his visionary plans is the construction of several more entertainment features for travelers and locals to enjoy. A lazy river, an armadillo farm, and an all-you-can-eat Mongolian BBQ paradise are in the plans for future development. Most notably, Williams has plans to erect a statue commemorating himself as the revered Great Leader.

