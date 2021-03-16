Radio host Craig Carton fraud victim complains to judge

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2017, file photo, former sports radio host Craig Carton speaks to members of the media after his arraignment in federal court in New York. A fraud victim of Carton told a judge he's not properly paying restitution after his criminal conviction, but Carton's lawyer says the claim is not true. Carton returned to WFAN in November 2020, five months after his release from prison following a conspiracy and fraud conviction. A trial revealed that Carton solicited and then largely gambled away nearly $7 million. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LARRY NEUMEISTER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — The successful revival of sports radio personality Craig Carton's career just months after being released from prison has not gone unnoticed by at least one victim of his multimillion-dollar fraud.

Dukal Corp. and its owner, Gerard LoDuka, has written to his sentencing judge to ask that a restitution order be rewritten to reflect “what is almost surely an extremely lucrative job.”

The letter, dated Friday and entered into the court record on Monday, noted that Carton returned to the airwaves in November in a prime afternoon slot on WFAN that has “achieved dramatic ratings success” and he was reportedly being considered as a daily morning host on an MLB Network show.

Yet, the letter maintained, Carton, 52, has not made a single restitution payment since his June release from prison after serving about a year of a 3 1/2 year sentence that was reduced after he participated in prison rehabilitation programs.

The letter said an order requiring Carton to pay 15% of earnings toward nearly $5 million in restitution should be changed to reflect his career revival. Priority, it said, should be given to pay LoDuka and another person before a company with over $25 billion in assets that also lost money.

It also noted that he cited over $7 million in debts and a video job in lower Manhattan that paid only about $50,000 annually when he applied for bankruptcy last summer in New Jersey.

Carton's lawyer, Derrelle Janey, said the letter's restitution claims were wrong. Carton has not only made payments toward restitution since his release, but he made payments before he was imprisoned even before they were required, the lawyer said.

Janey said Carton has paid about $30,000 of the $435,000 owed to LoDuka.

“Most criminal defendants don’t have the opportunity to return to a place where they’re back at the starting line,” Janey said. “Mr. Carton is fortunate, by the grace of God, that he is at a position where he can return to the starting line.”

Still, the lawyer added, Carton makes "a fraction of what he previously made.”

Carton reportedly made about $2 million when he was paired with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason on a popular WFAN “Boomer and Carton” radio show before his 2017 arrest forced him out.

At his 2019 sentencing, Carton said memories of sexual abuse he suffered at age 11 were triggered by revelations about sex crimes by Jerry Sandusky, a former assistant Penn State football coach who was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2012.

He said he turned to blackjack and became a gambling addict, oblivious to winning and losing.

“I didn’t celebrate winning $4 million in three days ... in the Bahamas. I didn’t bemoan losing $700,000 in less than 24 hours a few weeks later in Atlantic City,” he said.

He credited his arrest as a “lightning bolt of awareness” that led him to Gamblers Anonymous and therapy.

Now, Janey said, Carton concentrates on his four children and his job.

“It sounds glamorous but it’s a very difficult job. It’s difficult to get it right and all eyes are on him, and the moment he gets it wrong, it’s over,” Janey said.

Recommended Stories

  • Keyshawn Johnson mourns loss of firstborn daughter Maia

    The firstborn daughter of Keyshawn Johnson, Maia, has died according to the ESPN star

  • The Buffalo News intentionally ranks Sabres 32nd in 31-team NHL

    Getting dragged by a local beat reporter through the power rankings is just another indictment of the 2021 Buffalo Sabres.

  • Jordan Spieth and his caddie fought like an old married couple after a shot at The Players Championship

    Jordan Spieth and caddie Michael Greller have been through a lot together, and it shows in the way they communicate on the course.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Wins Early Raves, From ‘Improvement’ to a ‘Knockout’

    The reviews for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” are in, and the consensus about round two of DC’s epic superhero team-up is — mostly — that it’s an improvement of the 2017 theatrical release of the film. “We’re never going to get the von Stroheim cut of “Greed” or the Welles cut of “The Magnificent Ambersons,” but thanks to Snyder’s let’s-call-it-enthusiastic fan base and AT&T/Warner Media’s desperation to get more subscribers to HBO Max, the filmmaker has been given the time and money to reshoot, recut and reconceive the film that he had to abandon because of a family tragedy,” wrote TheWrap’s Alonso Dulrade in his review of the film. “The new version is an improvement in some concrete ways. Its plot and tone are more coherent, with occasional puzzling exceptions. Its FX are substantially improved, though still sometimes fakey, and in general the photography looks better — though viewers may resent the frame’s nearly square aspect ratio, which was designed with IMAX, not widescreen TVs, in mind,” wrote John Defore in his review for the Hollywood Reporter. Also Read: 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Initial Reactions: 'A Miracle of a Movie' The new movie — and make no mistake, it really is a new movie — is more than a vindication of Snyder’s original vision. It’s a grand, nimble, and immersive entertainment, a team-of-heroes origin story that, at heart, is classically conventional, yet it’s now told with such an intoxicating childlike sincerity and ominous fairy-tale wonder that it takes you back to what comic books, at their best, have always sought to do: make you feel like you’re seeing gods at play on Earth,” wrote Owen Gleiberman his his review for Variety. “One measurable improvement is the significant elaboration of new villain Steppenwolf over the far paler version that appeared under Whedon’s supervision; the Snyder rendition is splendidly decked out in brilliant slivers of silver and given all the screen time he needs to emerge as a formidable adversary,” wrote Todd McCarthy in his review for Deadline. “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will premiere on HBO Max on March 18. With 88 reviews in at press time on Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s score is currently 74% on the tomatometer. Here are some more reviews. Mike Ryan, Uproxx.com It’s a vast improvement from the prior version – and, honestly, the fact there now has been more solo movies for these characters kind of retroactively helps this movie; like, we understand Aquaman’s deal now – but, in the end, it’s just a movie about trying to find magic boxes. It’s just a really long, more coherent version of that story. Eric Kohn, Indiewire.com “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is a product designed to celebrate its very existence. When the Justice Leaguers conclude that one of the mother boxes can resurrect the Man of Steel, it comes from the realization that the technology “turns smoke back into a house.” That’s essentially what Snyder has done here. This particular refurbished house may not be everyone’s favorite place to dwell, but the whole concept of the Snyder Cut is built for an era defined by customization: Enter at your own risk, or don’t bother. Jenna Andersen, Comicbook.com What immediately stands out in Zack Snyder’s Justice League — against the theatrical cut, as well as the broader landscape of superhero movies — is how comprehensive it feels. In terms of scope, the film covers swaths of the DC universe with a bombastic abandon, from larger-than-life cosmic struggles to mythical kingdoms of Earth to savvy street-level heroes and villains. Never once does that journey feel bloated or unrewarding, as it strengthens the story at hand, while also showcasing the awe-inspiring and genuinely cool elements that have made the DC universe endure for nearly a century. Nathaniel Brailford, Heroichollywood.com Zack Snyder’s Justice League is amazing. The film is a perfect finale to the trilogy that kicked off with 2013’s Man of Steel. Every wrong that was done by Joss Whedon was made right with the director’s cut, which boasts a massive four-hour runtime. The film is so good that it makes you wonder why studio executives deemed it “unwatchable” and replaced Snyder with Whedon. Richard Lawson, Vanityfair.com Watching Snyder’s intermittently rewarding epic–if nothing else a spectacle of completed vision–stirred up surprising emotions. Not about what happens to the people (and aliens) in the film, but about what happened to its maker, and to the course of human events while Justice League 2.0 wrestled its way into being. Amon Warmann, Empire.com More than just being superior to its 2017 counterpart, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is an entertaining if overlong superhero flick in its own right. If this is the last DC film Snyder directs, it’s a satisfactory exit. Dewey Singleton, Awardswatch.com While there’s going to be much debate both leading up to and after the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, no one can deny the chasm in quality between Snyder and Whedon’s vision. This version of DC’s mightiest heroes honors their origins and the artists who created these characters years ago. A film for the fans brought on by fans. Read original story ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Wins Early Raves, From ‘Improvement’ to a ‘Knockout’ At TheWrap

  • Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Ottawa Senators vs. Vancouver Canucks, 03/15/2021

  • Police, spies and legal experts forming new Counter Terrorism Operations Centre

    Police officers, intelligence agents and legal experts are going to work together in a new Counter Terrorism Operations Centre, in an attempt to better thwart terror attacks. Details of the new unit, which is already dubbed ‘CTOC’ in law enforcement circles, will be announced as Boris Johnson unveils his 10-year vision for foreign policy. The centre is an attempt to avoid weaknesses in counter-terrorism operations revealed in 2017, when Britain suffered five terror incidents in a single year. Counter-terrorism officers, agents from MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, and judicial experts are all expected to be seconded to CTOC, improving cross-agency working. The centre will both plan how to avoid future potential terror attacks and act as an operational hub if such an incident occurs. It will be based at an as-yet undisclosed London location and go live later this year, gradually scaling up to full capacity. A Number 10 spokesman said CTOC “will significantly improve our ability to thwart terrorists, while also dealing with the actions of hostile states”. A spokesman for Counter Terrorism Policing said the centre would “transform” the ability for law enforcement to “keep the country safe from terrorism and wider threats”. The unit forms part of the Integrated Review, which the Prime Minister will announce today in the House of Commons. The document is around 100 pages long. It is the culmination of months of work and an attempt to flesh out what Mr Johnson's post-Brexit ‘Global Britain’ vision means in practice for security, diplomacy, and foreign relations. The document will announce a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, with Mr Johnson due to visit India next month in his first official foreign trip in more than a year. It will argue the UK can no longer rely on the post-Cold War international system to guarantee its national interests, with “increased international activism” needed instead. Leaked extracts of the document seen by The Telegraph reveal that Mr Johnson will also vow to continue to offer military protection to Gibraltar and the Falklands. Another section seen by The Telegraph shows the UK will spend at least £6.6 billion over the next four years on R&D, including on cyber, space and “engineering biology”. There will also be confirmation that Britain plans to launch commercial satellites into space from Scotland in 2022 as part of the UK’s Space Agency program. Number 10 has also confirmed that a “situation centre” based in the Cabinet Office will be created in an attempt to improve the use of data to respond to future crises. Mr Johnson will say: “I am profoundly optimistic about the UK’s place in the world and our ability to seize the opportunities ahead. “The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our Union will combine with our international partnerships, modernised Armed Forces and a new green agenda, enabling us to look forward with confidence as we shape the world of the future."

  • He posed as a professor, mayor and EPA agent, feds say. Now NC man is going to prison

    Federal prosecutors called him a “serial con artist.”

  • Oil slips, retreats from gains notched on strong Chinese data

    Oil prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers. Crude benchmarks have steadily climbed throughout 2021 as major oil producers restrained supply and coronavirus vaccine distribution quickened, feeding hopes of stronger economies and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at $65.39 a barrel, shedding 22 cents.

  • Visiting Florida for spring break? Where to eat, drink and enjoy music outdoors near Siesta Beach

    Eat, drink and enjoy live music outdoors within walking distance of world-famous Siesta Beach.

  • Dylan Bundy's ascent from castoff to Angels ace continues with opening day nod

    Dylan Bundy, who recorded a career-best 3.29 ERA and 6-3 record in his first season with the Angels last year, will start opening day against the White Sox.

  • Report: Bengals still want Carl Lawson back, Trey Hendrickson mentioned as fallback plan

    Here's an update on the free-agency situation with the Cincinnati Bengals and Carl Lawson.

  • Michigan teams in the NCAA tournament: Wolverines, Spartans in different places

    Wolverines a No. 1 seed, while the Spartans land a play-in game.

  • How important was RJ Barrett's' career-high 32 points in the Knicks win over the Thunder?

    The New York Knicks needed and got a bounce-back win on Saturday night over the Oklahoma City Thunder, lead by a career-high 32 points by RJ Barrett. Is this a sign of what's to come for the second-year guard?

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • AstraZeneca finds no increased blood clot risk

    AstraZeneca said Sunday a review of safety data, showed there was no evidence its vaccine raises the risk of blood clots.The company’s review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union and comes amid a flurry of suspensions over alleged clotting issues.Authorities in a number of countries including Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands have suspended the vaccine.In a statement, the company said, “AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”The drugmaker added 37 blood-related incidents have been reported so far, which it says is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.The company plans to publish the monthly safety report on the European Medicines Agency website within the next week.AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the European Union and other countries but not yet in the United States.The company is expecting results from U.S. Phase III trials in the coming weeks, when it will then file for emergency authorization.

  • Nigeria student kidnapping near Kaduna army base

    Residents who heard gunfire overnight thought it was a military exercise at the site in Kaduna state.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Doorbell video captures moment plane crashes into car near Miami, killing two

    Video from a local resident’s porch camera showed the small plane falling from the sky and striking a car as it was driving along the street.