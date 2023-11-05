Radio host shot dead live on air in the Philippines, killing livestreamed on Facebook

A radio host was killed while broadcasting live in the Philippines on Sunday, and the murder was also livestreamed on Facebook.

Juan Jumalon, 57, was hosting a morning show on Gold FM 94.7 from his home in Calamba, about 30 miles south of Manila.

The gunmen entered the home/radio station by telling someone inside they had “something important” to announce on air, police sources told the Filipino outlet Cebu Daily News.

Cops said one man then walked into Jumalon’s broadcasting booth, while another stood guard. Juamlon’s show was being simulcast on the station’s Facebook page. The gruesome video shows Jumalon looking toward something off-camera, then two gunshots are heard and Jumalon slumps, bloodied, in his chair.

Jumalon was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

No suspects have been publicly identified or arrested. Police said they had obtained security video from the area, the BBC reported.

Cops said they were not aware of any threats on Jumalon’s life. The Philippines is one of the most dangerous nations for journalists, and four reporters have been killed since Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. won the presidency in 2022. Marcos condemned the killing of Jumalon.

“Attacks on journalists will not be tolerated in our democracy and those who threaten the freedom of the press will face the full consequences of their actions,” the president said in a statement.

Marcos’ father, the dictator Ferdinand Marcos , was well-known for his crackdowns on the free press and repression of information. But even after Marcos was overthrown in 1986, the Philippines remained unsafe for journalists. Jumalon is the 199th reporter to be killed in the country since that year, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

