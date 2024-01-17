Radio Liberty journalist wounded while filming at front line

Journalist Dmytro Yevchyn. Photo: Radio Liberty

A film crew from the Radio Liberty project Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities) came under Russian artillery fire while filming in Ukraine’s south on the morning of 17 January. Journalist Dmytro Yevchyn was wounded.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Journalist Dmytro Yevchyn and cameraman Mykyta Isaiko were filming a story at the front line near the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

As a result of a mortar attack, Yevchyn received a shrapnel wound to his leg.

Ukrainian soldiers, together with the cameraman, provided Yevchyn with first aid, evacuated him to a stabilisation point in a neighbouring village, and then transported him to a hospital in Zaporizhzhia.

Doctors said that the operation he underwent was successful, and Yevchyn will remain in intensive care for the time being.

For reference: Dmytro Yevchyn has been working for the Krym.Realii project since 2018, presenting TV programmes and writing hard-hitting stories about life in Russian-occupied Crimea. He has been covering the war and working on the contact line since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Together with cameraman Mykyta Isaiko, Dmytro Yevchyn reports from the front lines in Ukraine's south.

Ukraine’s Institute of Mass Information said that since February 2022, 70 journalists have been killed as a result of the Russian aggression, including 10 who were working at the time, and 25 journalists have been injured.

