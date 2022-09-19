Radio Park Elementary on lockdown after reports of suspicious person

Radio Park Elementary went on lockdown Monday morning after a report of a suspicious person with a possible weapon near the school.

Police received a report before school began of a suspicious person at the intersection of Blue Course Drive and Martin Street. “The investigation has not found any such individual in the area,” interim State College Superintendent Curtis Johnson said in an email to district families.

Ferguson Township Police Department posted a report on Facebook concerning the investigation.

“Officers have thoroughly checked the area, surveillance cameras, as well as any persons in the area at that time and have not been able to substantiate the suspicious person,” the report said.

Due to the additional police presence, Radio Park students were allowed to enter the school. Nearby Corl Street Elementary ceased all outdoor activities for part of the morning.

“We have no indication that this reported person was ever on school grounds, and we have no reason to believe that students were ever in danger,” Johnson said. “However, there will be an increased police presence in these areas throughout the day.”