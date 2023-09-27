Radio recordings detail reaction to Augusta firefighter running over shooting victim

"Dispatch, send me a supervisor... We have a fire department [employee] that drove over a 45 (deceased shooting victim). Ran him over."

Law enforcement and fire department radio channels were hastened on May 13 as deputies, firefighters and EMS rushed to the scene of a shooting between rival biker gangs in downtown Augusta. Richmond County Sheriff's Office deputies relayed via radio that a shift commander with the Augusta Fire Department ran over a body, dragging it more than 50 feet.

The Augusta Chronicle obtained RCSO radio recordings from the night of the shooting, detailing the agency's response to the event and deputies' raw reactions to the highly criticized incident that followed.

Richmond County deputies initially responded to 115 Sand Bar Ferry Road where the first shooting victim was found at 7 p.m.

The sheriff's office allocated specific tasks to deputies, assigning some to track down and tend to victims suffering from gunshot wounds, and others to search and arrest bikers leaving the scene.

"I have another GSW [gunshot wound] on Sand Bar Ferry... I'm going to need more units," a female deputy called over the radio. "The subject that I'm out with said that it was a drive-by [shooting]."

Deputies could be heard in the recording telling supervisors they detained three bikers and confiscated three firearms in the first 10 minutes of responding to the call.

A report from the sheriff's office noted while responding to the scene, Augusta Fire Shift Commander Gregory Hartshorne, 52, of Augusta, was crossing through the parking lot of 115 Prep Phillips Dr. when he failed to see Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Florida, lying face down on the ground.

Hartshorne claimed to have been attempting to retrieve crime scene tape when a deputy yelled to stop and told him he ran over and dragged Farrell's body, according to the Augusta Fire Administrative Investigation Report.

"A deputy waived at me to stop. I rolled down the vehicle window and he said, 'you hit him,'" Hartshorne wrote in a letter included in the report. "I asked, 'Who did I hit?' He informed me I had hit the deceased patient, to exit the vehicle and give him my driver's license... Several people on Broad Street and the adjacent business screamed questions at me, 'Why did you hit him?' I did not reply."

The deputy attempted to inform supervisors of the incident off of the radio, requesting a phone call. However, the supervisor said he could not get to the phone and asked that he report the concern over the encrypted channel.

Following reports of Hartshorne running over Farrell's body, deputies could be heard on the radio requesting that the area be blocked off.

"We're going to need to block off the Dollar General, people are driving through the Dollar General coming from the crime scene," a deputy said over the radio.

The crime scene appeared to have been secured fairly quickly and radio traffic died down after the first 20 minutes, according to the radio recording.

City emails after the shooting: City emails reveal more details about Augusta firefighter who ran over body

Hartshorne details aftermath in investigative report

In his letter to administrators, Hartshorne detailed the aftermath of the incident, stating "several" law enforcement officials approached him and asked if he was OK.

Hartshorne stated he was ordered to leave the scene and report for a drug analysis and alcohol screening the next morning but drove straight to the MedNow on Washington Road to take the tests as quickly as possible, then returned home.

It is standard practice for employees involved in on-duty incidents to take drug and alcohol tests.

He admitted to making "an error that I regret and feel immense remorse over," according to the letter, and wrote that his "actions have haunted me since the moment I was informed I struck the deceased."

Hartshorne was terminated on Aug. 25 but was later granted the opportunity to resign in lieu of termination by Fire Chief Antonio Burden, according to city records. Despite accepting the opportunity to resign, allowing him to retain his benefits, Hartshorne later sent a letter to the city's human resources department and claimed he was under duress during the time of the agreement and said it was "unjust and retaliatory in nature," according to previous reporting.

In the original termination letter, the city stated Hartshorne was in violation of a number of protocols, including:

Violating a safety rule or practice that could endanger a co-worker or member of the public;

Fraud, waste or abuse of the city's property or time;

Unauthorized vending or solicitation on city property or from a city vehicle;

Off duty conduct that reflects unfavorably on the city;

Violation of emergency vehicle operating procedures;

Violation of fire department dress code; and,

Violation of department ethics.

In an explanation for the termination, the city also cited his arrest in Harlem on March 30 for failing to comply with a police officer.

The Georgia Firefighter Standards and Training Council confirmed it did not receive notice of the arrest, which is required by the council from the agency and offender within 15 days of the incident, according to previous reporting.

Hartshorne's career with Augusta Fire: Augusta firefighter who ran over body had highs and lows in 24-year career

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Radio recordings: Augusta firefighter runs over shooting victim in May