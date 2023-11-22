Radio silence: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue begins encrypting radio communications

Citing changes in state law and safety concerns, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue announced Wednesday that it has begun encrypting radio communications, meaning the agency's transmissions will no longer be broadcast to the public.

The agency began testing encryption protocols Nov. 15 and formally announced the change Wednesday. Capt. Tom Reyes, spokesperson for Fire Rescue, said a Florida House bill passed in 2022 requires local governments to adopt cybersecurity standards to safeguard data, information technology and information technology resources.

For radio scanner enthusiasts, who have long tracked public safety activity by listening to police and fire-rescue calls, the change means even fewer options as local police agencies have used encryption technology for a least a few years now. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office began encrypting its radio communications in 2018.

Encryption helps protect transmissions from hackers, crews from trouble, Fire Rescue says

Reyes said the change was made in large part out of concern about broadcasting the location of crews responding to emergency scenes and the potential for hackers to scramble, alter or block radio transmissions.

"(Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's) digital radio communications broadcast incident-related sensitive information," he said. "By implementing encryption protocols, PBCFR aims to mitigate potential risks associated with digital radio transmissions exchanged during emergency responses."

The county is required to have its new safety protocols in place by Jan. 1, 2024, he said.

Palm Beach County's move to encrypted transmission covers most area fire-rescue departments

When they changed to encrypted transmission, law enforcement officials cited concerns about officer safety and the potential for those under surveillance to compromise operations by monitoring police radio communications as reasons for the change.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue dispatches calls for every local fire agency with the exception of Boca Raton Fire Rescue, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue and the town of Palm Beach.

A spokesperson for Palm Beach Fire Rescue said the agency already uses encryption technology and anticipates no further changes.

A spokesperson for Boca Raton Fire Rescue said he did not immediately have information regarding the agency's plans for its radio communications. A spokesperson for Boynton Beach Fire Rescue could not immediately be reached for the comment.

