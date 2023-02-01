Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia

1
·2 min read

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.

Officials said the capsule the size of a pea was found south of Newman on the Great Northern Highway. It was detected by a search vehicle travelling at 70 kilometers (43 miles) per hour when specialist equipment picked up radiation emitting from the capsule.

Portable search equipment was then used to locate it 2 meters (6.5 feet) from the side of the road.

“This is an extraordinary result ... they have quite literally found the needle in the haystack,” said Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson.

Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson said the capsule did not appear to have moved and no injuries had been reported.

It contains the caesium 137 ceramic source, commonly used in radiation gauges, which emits dangerous amounts of radiation, equivalent of receiving 10 X-rays in an hour. It could cause skin burns and prolonged exposure could cause cancer.

Search crews had spent six days scouring the entire length of the highway.

The capsule measures 8 millimeters by 6 millimeters (0.31 inches by 0.24 inches), and people have been warned it could have unknowingly become lodged in their car’s tires.

A government investigation has been launched into how the capsule fell off the truck and a report will be provided to the health minister.

Defence officials were verifying the identification of the capsule, which has been placed into a lead container for safety. It will be stored in a secure location in Newman before being transported to a health facility in the city of Perth.

The capsule got lost while being transported between a desert mine site and Perth on Jan. 10. The truck transporting the capsule arrived at a Perth depot on Jan. 16. Emergency services were notified of the missing capsule on Jan. 25.

The chief executive of the mining giant Rio Tinto Iron Ore, Simon Trott, has apologized for the incident.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia deploys more experts, equipment to search for lost radioactive capsule

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Australian authorities on Tuesday sent out more personnel and specialised detection equipment to search for a tiny radioactive capsule missing somewhere in the outback, including a team from the country's nuclear safety agency. The capsule is believed to have fallen from a road train - a truck with multiple trailers - that made a 1,400 km (870 mile) journey in Western Australia and its loss has triggered a radiation alert for large parts of the vast state. The Department of Fire and Emergency Services said on Monday that it would take five days to retrace the road train's route.

  • Explainer-How did a radioactive capsule go missing in Australia and how dangerous is it?

    Australian authorities are mounting an extensive search for a tiny radioactive capsule believed to have fallen out of a road train - a truck with multiple trailers - that travelled 1,400 km (870 miles) in Western Australia. The silver capsule is just 6 mm in diameter and 8 mm long and was part of a gauge used to measure the density of iron ore feed at Rio Tinto's remote Gudai-Darri mine. Authorities suspect vibrations from the road train caused the gauge to break apart and the capsule fell out.

  • Cowboys among 14 teams over projected 2023 salary cap of $224.8M

    Dallas will have some work to do to get wiggle room, but not nearly as much as some of these other clubs. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • Pell mourned at Sydney cathedral day before funeral, protest

    Mourners paid their respects to Cardinal George Pell in a Sydney cathedral Wednesday a day before the funeral and interment of a polarizing church leader who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse. Pell, who died last month at age 81, spent more than a year in prison before his convictions were overturned in 2020. Once the third-highest-ranking cleric in the Vatican, he returned to Australia in 2017 to fight abuse allegations made by multiple complainants over decades in his home state of Victoria.

  • Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

    Describing meetings at a car wash and a smuggler's country house, a onetime drug trafficker testified Monday that he paid a former cabinet-level Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” said the payments to former security secretary Genaro García Luna also were intended to assure protection at a time when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. García Luna and a high-ranking police official “said they were going to stand with us,” Nava Valencia told jurors at García Luna's U.S. federal drug trafficking trial.

  • Even Jimmy Kimmel doesn't know why Mike Lindell agreed to sit in a giant claw machine on his show last night

    Mike Lindell was surrounded by soft toys of various colors, and appeared quite comfortable from his perch inside the machine.

  • OpenAI debuts 'imperfect' tool to catch ChatGPT-generated academic cheating, misinformation

    OpenAI debuts 'imperfect' tool to catch ChatGPT-generated academic cheating, misinformation

  • ‘Surprise amongst the sewage:’ Ancient Hercules statue unearthed from Roman sewers

    “I doubt anyone was expecting a find like this under these circumstances.”

  • West Michigan contractor arrested after failing to complete work, appear in court

    An Ionia County couple just wanted their granite countertops. In the end, they got them — and the contractor was arrested.

  • The plays that made star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum a 2023 All-Star starter

    What has the St. Louis native done in the Celtics' 2022-23 campaign thus far to garner one of the top honors in the league this season? Watch this clip to learn.

  • Physicist Reveals What the Fourth Dimension Looks Like

    In a new video, a physicist reveals what the fourth dimension looks like—and where it may be.

  • DeSantis pushes ban on diversity programs in state colleges

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March. DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has heavily criticized critical race theory, which examines systemic racism — as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs, commonly known as DEI.

  • AI Has Successfully Imitated Human Evolution—and Might Do It Even Better

    A language model AI created proteins as good as ones honed over a million years of evolution. The implications are staggering.

  • Inexpensive drones helping Ukrainian troops keep control of Bakhmut

    In underground hi-tech command centers, soldiers — some of whom are former gamers and IT workers — use inexpensive drones to stream live video from the frontline.

  • ‘I trusted her:’ Mother of child allegedly assaulted by daycare owner details abuse

    A Paulding County daycare owner who is accused of cruelty to children is now out of jail.

  • Murray, Jokic help Nuggets hold off Pelicans 122-113

    Jamal Murray is locked in right now — with his shot, with his swagger and especially with his confidence in his team. Murray scored 32 points, Nikola Jokic got his 16th triple-double of the season and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets held off the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 122-113 on Tuesday night. Murray made a season-high seven 3-pointers to give him 771 for his career and move him past J.R. Smith for second place on the franchise list.

  • AI has been generating an endless Seinfeld episode for more than a month now

    Seinfeld has long inspired fan work, from the long-running @Seinfeld2000 Twitter account to video and audio remixes of every type. The only limiting factor in the endless production of these ideas is that they’re created by human beings who must eat, sleep, and use our fallible meat brains in order to think up and execute our Seinfeld-based projects.

  • US probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

    The U.S. government's road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they're traveling at highway speeds. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

  • After academy review, Riseborough will keep Oscar nomination

    After a review of the awards campaign for the indie drama “To Leslie," the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences said Tuesday that Andrea Riseborough will not be stripped of her Oscar nomination for best actress. The star-studded grassroots campaign for Riseborough had prompted skepticism from some academy voters and caused a stir in Hollywood. On Friday, the academy announced that it would examine whether any rules were broken.

  • The timeline of Tyre Nichols' death, from being stopped by Memphis cops to officers being charged with his murder

    Tyre Nichols died after a confrontation with Memphis police officers, sparking investigations. Body-camera video was released Friday.