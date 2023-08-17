Radioactive material found as Australian border force raid Sydney home

Australia's Border Force said "all appropriate safety measures" were being taken in response to the discovery

Three people have been taken to hospital after radioactive material was found inside a home in southern Sydney.

For several hours the home in Arncliffe was cordoned off with tape warning of a toxic, nuclear or biological hazard inside.

Australian Border Force (ABF) confirmed officials had carried out an operation with the assistance of fire crews.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales said "low level radioactive isotopes" had been found.

The material was discovered in a suitable and effective container with no release of radiation, the brigade added in a statement.

"They were able to further seal the material without incident. Three occupants of the address were taken to hospital, purely for observation," it said.

The fire service said there has been no evidence of exposure to any radiation

Nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution and have since returned to their homes on Kelsey Street.

Additional testing by the Environment Protection Authority (EPA) confirmed no evidence of exposure.

Earlier, local broadcaster Channel 10 had reported mercury and a uranium isotope were discovered. This detail was not confirmed by the ABF nor the fire service.

Photos from the scene showed the small brown-brick apartment building cut off from the road by red and yellow tape saying: "Contaminated area - do not enter - hot zone".

The ABF confirmed it had conducted an "operation" in the Sydney suburb

Sam Abraham, 19, was trying to get home when he came across the closed road.

He told the AFP News Agency: "It's scary finding uranium in your neighbour's house. It's not something that usually happens in Arncliffe."

Nemr Khamis, 60, added: "In the morning I heard the loud trucks and all that stuff, I looked out of the window and I saw the ambulance and the fire brigade.

"I had a baby with me and the police told me to go inside."

Khamis phoned relatives who told him "there's some uranium in the street just off the unit", he added.

Part of Australia's department of home affairs, the AFB is responsible for offshore and onshore border enforcement, investigations, compliance, detention operations as well as customs services in the country.