Radioactive water in Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station could evaporate. Here's what we know.

The timeline to decommission the shuttered Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth could take eight years longer than originally expected, according to the Florida energy company tasked with cleaning up the site.

The process to close and release the site could now take until September 2035, pushed back from a 2022 prediction of 2027. A few months ago, the date was again extended to 2031.

Holtec senior compliance manager David Noyes told the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel on Monday the eight-year delay is due to uncertainty over releasing the radioactive water that was used to cool reactors and spent fuel rods when the plant was online.

"Demolition of the reactor building cannot be assured until the point of which we have a clear path to be able to disposition the water volumes," said Noyes.

Some of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant wastewater has evaporated

The 1.1 million gallons of wastewater is now down to 950,000 due to evaporation. It's possible the rest of the water and its contaminants could also evaporate before Holtec's stated finish date of 2035, said Andrew Gottlieb, the executive director of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, accusing the company of "(playing) out the clock."

In July, the state Department of Environmental Protection issued a preliminary denial of Holtec’s request to change its permit to discharge 1.1 million gallons of wastewater from the plant into Cape Cod Bay.

Holtec will likely appeal if the state denies it a permit to dispose of the wastewater, said Noyes.

"You are imposing a penalty on the town of Plymouth directly by delaying the release of the property because you don't like the permit decision," Gottlieb, a member of the advisory panel, said.

The company could accept the answer given by the state regulatory authority, said Gottlieb.

Holtec recognizes 'reality,' official says

Noyes denied the new timeline was a negotiating tactic, calling it instead a "recognition of reality."

Jack Priest, the state Department of Public Health's representative on the advisory panel, said the delay could come with a price tag.

"We have a lot of discussion of what's the dose of tritium ... I'm not saying it's not a concern, but in the big picture if it's a small number well below the regulatory limit, I'm not as concerned," said Priest. "I'm more concerned with another four-year extension on top of a previous four-year extension. Is there going to be enough money in the fund to complete the project?"

