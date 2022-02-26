Is Radius Residential Care Limited's (NZSE:RAD) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

With its stock down 18% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Radius Residential Care (NZSE:RAD). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Radius Residential Care's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

Check out our latest analysis for Radius Residential Care

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Radius Residential Care is:

1.4% = NZ$974k ÷ NZ$70m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every NZ$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn NZ$0.01 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Radius Residential Care's Earnings Growth And 1.4% ROE

It is quite clear that Radius Residential Care's ROE is rather low. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 16%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 37% seen by Radius Residential Care was possibly a result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

So, as a next step, we compared Radius Residential Care's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 9.6% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Radius Residential Care's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Radius Residential Care Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 96% (implying that 3.5% of the profits are retained), most of Radius Residential Care's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. With only a little being reinvested into the business, earnings growth would obviously be low or non-existent. Our risks dashboard should have the 5 risks we have identified for Radius Residential Care.

In addition, Radius Residential Care only recently started paying a dividend so the management probably decided the shareholders prefer dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Radius Residential Care. Particularly, its ROE is a huge disappointment, not to mention its lack of proper reinvestment into the business. As a result its earnings growth has also been quite disappointing. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Radius Residential Care's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's PM slams China's response to Russia

    STORY: "We will work along with our partners for a rolling wave of sanctions and continuing to ratchet up that pressure on Russia," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said during a media conference.Morrison said the fresh sanctions will be placed against "oligarchs whose economic weight is of strategic significance to Moscow" and over 300 members of the Russian parliament who voted to authorise sending Russian troops into Ukraine.Australia is also working with the United States to align with their sanctions overnight on key Belarussian individuals and entities who helped Russia and NATO to provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies for Ukraine, he said.Morrison voiced concerns over the "lack of strong response" from China and criticised Beijing about reports it had eased trade curbs with Moscow by allowing imports of wheat from Russia.

  • Priest’s new assignment: Helping those he invalidly baptized

    Families came one by one to the baptismal font in a Phoenix church where the Rev. Andrés Arango, whose baptisms up until last summer are presumed to be invalid, poured holy water over the heads of a dozen people in a do-over of the Catholic ritual. The ceremony Thursday evening represented a new assignment for Arango, pastor of St. Gregory Parish for nearly five years until news broke that he had repeatedly flubbed the phrasing on the initiation rite. Thirteen-year-old Alysson Najera, who was baptized by Arango in 2009, was among the 11 children and one adult who underwent the rite again during the ceremony, this time with Arango using the church-prescribed language.

  • Momentum grows to ban Russia from SWIFT payment system

    Canada, the United States, Britain and the European Union on Friday said they could act to exclude Russia from the SWIFT global interbank payments system in a further round of sanctions aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Such a move could happen in coming days after officials in two European countries that had voiced reservations - Germany and Italy - softened their opposition against kicking Russia out of the world's main international payments network, U.S. and European officials said. SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

  • Some Russian bank cards no longer work with Apple Pay and Google Pay

    Following Western sanctions on Russia’s financial institutions, customers of several of the country’s largest banks can no longer use their debit and credit cards in conjunction with Apple Pay and Google Pay.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • 10 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 undervalued dividend kings to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Undervalued Dividend Kings To Buy In 2022. A dividend king is a company that has raised its dividends consecutively for at least the last 50 years. These […]

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed the most recent trading day at $20.94, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session.

  • This Monster Metaverse Stock With Analyst-Predicted 48% Upside Is a Screaming Buy

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors are having a forgettable year so far. From the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance to Nvidia's abandoned acquisition of Arm and the market giving a thumbs-down to Nvidia's latest quarterly results, a lot has been going on that has dented investors' confidence. Nvidia stock sports a price target of $400 at the high end, which would translate into 70% upside from its close on Feb. 22.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up Right Now

    While the long-term outlook may predict a return to bullish conditions, for now investors have to contend with increased uncertainty and volatility. What they need is a sign, some signal to indicate stocks that are going to get through the current market environment. Insider trades are a common favorite among the signals available to investors, and for good reason. Corporate insiders – really, just company officers, positioned at the upper levels of management or the Boards, with an ‘inside’ vie

  • Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy Today and Hold for the Next 3 Years

    All three of these companies have strong prospects for outsized growth going forward and are worthy of consideration for those investors with at least a three-year holding period in mind. Nike's (NYSE: NKE) revenue growth has slowed this year. Reflecting the strong demand, gross margin expanded by 2.8 percentage points to 45.9% as Nike had lower markdowns and sold more items at full price.

  • Why Wall Street 'is much more worried' about Powell than Putin

    Crying ‘havoc,’ Vladimir Putin has let slip the dogs of war — both in Eastern Europe and global financial markets.

  • Stocks Staged a Huge Turnaround. Markets Now Have a Problem.

    U.S. responds to Russia’s Ukraine invasion with more sanctions, Moderna sees fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose this fall, Morgan Stanley confirms federal probes of block-trading business, and other news to start your day.

  • Nvidia (NVDA) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

    When a stock breaks out above the 200-day simple moving average, good things could be on the horizon. How should investors react?

  • Is a Surprise Coming for SoFi Technologies (SOFI) This Earnings Season?

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • As investors forget ‘buy the dip’ and ‘buy the invasion’ instead, BofA warns we’re still close to a bear market

    Bank of America Research warned on Friday that not only is the bull market ending, it’s almost time for bears to go into hibernation.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

    Improved life expectancy and higher rates of chronic health conditions are expected to drive global healthcare spending higher, from $8.45 trillion in 2018 to over $10 trillion by 2022. Here's why I believe health insurer UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), pharma stock Merck (NYSE: MRK), and medical devices company Stryker (NYSE: SYK) look perfectly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare. UnitedHealth Group is the largest health insurer globally, with a market capitalization of $446 billion.

  • Former Harley-Davidson executive Michelle Kumbier joins Briggs & Stratton

    Michelle Kumbier, a former high-profile executive for Harley-Davidson Inc. who reached a settlement with the motorcycle manufacturer over her departure in 2020, is taking over leadership of a division of Briggs & Stratton LLC.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Shows Big Operating Gains, Buys Back $6.9 Billion in Stock

    The conglomerate bought back $6.9 billion of stock in the quarter, down from $7.6 billion in the previous quarter.

  • How Long to Keep Tax Records and Other Documents

    You'll also want to safely keep other documents for the right amount of timeBy Penelope WangMany Americans find the tax season stressful, but this year’s filing process could be worse than ever.A...