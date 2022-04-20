RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on RadNet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = US$104m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$375m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, RadNet has an ROCE of 6.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured RadNet's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at RadNet. The company has consistently earned 6.2% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 143% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On RadNet's ROCE

In conclusion, RadNet has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 241% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing RadNet we've found 4 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

