Radnor Schools Going Virtual Amid Increase COVID Cases

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, PA — The Radnor Township School District is going virtual again due to an increased in coronavirus cases amid district families and staffers.

According to the district, Monday, April 18 will be a fully virtual instruction day to allow students and staff ample time to take a coronavirus test before returning to school.

The district is offering free drop-in testing Monday for students and staff interested in being tested.

Additional details on the time and location of the testing will be provided at a later date.

The district had 34 positive cases reported by families and staff.

That's an increased from 11 positive cases the previous week and three cases the week before.

"So far this week, 30 cases have been reported to us," Superintendent Kenneth Batchelor said in a letter to the community. "Additionally, having spoken to local health officials, we know our area is experiencing an increase in flu and common cold cases."

The decision also partially is based on the potential of increased spread during spring break, the district said.

"With Spring Break only days away, I have noticed many students and staff have chosen to wear a mask," Batchelor said. "Please remember, the District has a supply of surgical and KN95 masks for any interested staff member or student."

District families can see details of the virtual instruction day here.

This article originally appeared on the Radnor Patch