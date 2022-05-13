RaDonda Vaught gets three years probation

Good morning, everyone. Reporter Rachel Wegner here with your Daily Briefing.

Emotions ran high on Friday as former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught faced sentencing after being convicted in a woman's death.

She was found guilty in March of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired adult after a medication error contributed to the death of 75-year-old Charlene Murphey in December 2017.

Hundreds rallied in Public Square Park starting at 7 a.m. to support Vaught and protest the criminal charges against her.

After an hours-long hearing, Judge Jennifer Smith sentenced Vaught to three years of probation, meaning she will likely serve no prison time. She also has a chance to wipe her record clean at the end of her probation. Tears and relief rippled from the courtroom to the rally as the decision was announced around 2:30 p.m.

Read more about the judge's decision and what it means from our small army of reporters that covered the day's events.

