Good morning! Welcome to the Daily Briefing.

This is government and investigations editor Duane Gang.

RaDonda Vaught's case has drawn national attention, and crowds are expected to descend on Nashville Friday morning as she enters the courtroom to learn whether she'll face prison time.

In March, a Nashville jury convicted Vaught, now 38, of criminally negligent homicide and abuse of an impaired patient for giving a 75-year-old woman a fatal dose of the wrong medication.

Charlene Murphey died in Vanderbilt University Medical Center's intensive care unit on Dec. 27, 2017, after being injected with the wrong drug.

Vaught could receive up to eight years in prison and is due in court Friday morning at 9 a.m.

We'll have full coverage of her sentencing from both inside the courtroom and outside, as nurses from around the country urge the judge not to give Vaught jail time.

Meanwhile, catch up on the case with these stories and gig into more from The Tennessean below.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: RaDonda Vaught sentencing set for Friday