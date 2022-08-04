Raducanu into Washington quarterfinals; Fritz stops in heat

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Emma Raducanu
    Emma Raducanu
    British professional tennis player
  • Taylor Fritz
    Taylor Fritz
    American tennis player
  • Camila Osorio
    Colombian female tennis player

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu found herself completely exhausted, physically and mentally, after playing a pair of tiebreakers across nearly three hours on a hot and humid afternoon at the Citi Open on Thursday.

“Everything,” the second-seeded Raducanu said afterward, “was tired.”

Still, she managed to reach her second quarterfinal of the season by edging Camila Osorio 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) with the temperature in the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius), getting done just before a thunderstorm hit the area, suspending later matches at the hard-court tournament for the day.

“It’s flooding pretty bad,” Raducanu said during her post-match news conference. “You could probably find a mermaid or something.”

She dealt with blisters on her racket-wielding right hand and took a medical timeout late in the second set. Osorio was visited by a trainer earlier.

“A pretty monumental effort to really get through that,” Raducanu said. “I’m just really pleased and proud of how I dug in when ... it mattered.”

Her only other quarterfinal appearance in a dozen tournaments in 2022 came back in April on red clay at Stuttgart, Germany, where she lost at that stage to No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek. This time, Raducanu will face 60th-ranked Liudmila Samsonova for a berth in the semifinals at the tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins on Aug. 29.

Samsonova came back to get past Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday.

Among the contests halted in progress Thursday night because of the rain were Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios against fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka in a matchup between big servers, and Frances Tiafoe against Botic van de Zandschulp.

Raducanu, the British player who won the title at Flushing Meadows as a qualifier a year ago at age 18, kept giving away leads against Osorio, a 20-year-old from Colombia.

Raducanu was up 3-0 at the match's outset, then needed to get through a tiebreaker to pull out the opening set. She served for the match at 5-4 in the second, but got broken there thanks to three double-faults and a forehand into the net.

Still, Raducanu again was better in the tiebreaker, closing out the victory when Osorio sent a service return wide. Raducanu, who has lost in the second round at each of this year's major tournaments, dropped her racket and covered her eyes with both hands.

After the players met for a hug at the net, Raducanu appeared to be too exhausted for a full wave to the crowd on what Yoshihito Nishioka called a “crazy hot day” after he beat seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 7-6 (1).

Nishioka now meets Dan Evans in the quarterfinals. Evans advanced when third-seeded Taylor Fritz — the highest American man in the rankings — stopped playing in the third set because of fatigue during what he termed “brutal conditions.”

“I constantly felt like I was going to pass out, my vision was going fuzzy,” Fritz wrote on social media, adding: “Sorry if I worried anyone.”

He said he has been wearing a walking boot for a foot injury since last month, limiting his ability to train, so his physical state was not up to dealing with the way the weather was Thursday.

In other completed matches, lucky loser Wang Xiyu eliminated Donna Vekic 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the women's bracket, and Mikael Ymer defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4 in the men's.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Raducanu wins marathon to reach Washington quarter-finals

    Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu of Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP and WTA Washington Open, refusing to wilt Thursday after a marathon match in sweltering heat.

  • Emma Raducanu feels benefit of mother’s touch as she starts American hard-court swing in style

    Emma Raducanu might be one of the most high-profile figures in British sport but that has not stopped her mother from nagging her about spending too much time on her mobile phone.

  • 'The Green Knight' Actor Dev Patel Stops Knife Fight In Convenience Store

    British actor Dev Patel successfully stopped a violent knife fight from escalating further in Australia and he’s being pretty humble about it. Dev Patel, 32, intervened in a violent altercation between a man and woman who had begun fighting on an Adelaide, Australia street on Monday night, according to local outlet 7News. The woman, 34, allegedly stabbed the man, 32, in the chest in a nearby convenience store where Patel helped break up the fight. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life

  • Ohio State football coach Ryan Day makes $1 million gift to fund mental health research at OSU

    Ohio State football coach Ryan Day demonstrated again that he is committed to raising awareness of mental wellness.

  • More injury drama for Emma Raducanu as she battles through to reach Citi Open quarter-finals

    Emma Raducanu suffered blister problems which left the skin “ripping off” her injured hand, causing fresh concern just weeks before her US Open defence.

  • Emma Raducanu says she would be a 'Slytherin' in the world of Harry Potter because they are so 'brutal'

    Slytherin is one of the four houses at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels.

  • Castellanos HR after overturned call, Phils beat Braves 3-1

    Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth after an inning-ending double play was reversed, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. “That's an example that all the little things are just as important as the big things,” Castellanos said. After getting blown out 13-1 in the opener of the two-game series between NL East rivals, the Phillies looked to be down to their final three outs when J.T. Realmuto grounded into what was ruled a double play with the Braves nursing a 1-0 lead.

  • Liz Truss's UK tax plans risk 1970s inflation spiral-former minister

    Tax cuts promised by British Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss risk a repeat of the spiralling inflation of the 1970s, former British finance minister Nigel Lawson said on Wednesday, backing her rival for the top job, Rishi Sunak. The question of tax has dominated the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, with former finance minister Sunak saying he would wait until inflation is under control before reducing taxes, while foreign minister Truss has promised immediate tax cuts for both individuals and businesses.

  • UK PM hopefuls Sunak and Truss clash over recession warning in debate

    British foreign minister Liz Truss clashed over the future of the economy with former finance minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday as the two contenders to be Britain's next prime minister debated the Bank of England's warnings of a long recession. Truss is up against Sunak to win the votes of 200,000 members of the Conservative Party who will by Sept. 5 choose a replacement for Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign after a series of scandals. The Bank of England said on Thursday that Britain faces a protracted recession as energy price-driven inflation squeezes household budgets.

  • When are cruise lines still requiring COVID testing? Here's what passengers should know.

    Cruise lines are changing their COVID testing policies, but tests are still required in many cases.

  • Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff Win to Set Up Big Second Round Match in San Jose

    It’s been an up and down season for Naomi Osaka. While she’s made some cool business moves, her tennis game hasn’t been great this year. However, as the WTA tour moves to hard courts ahead of the US Open, Osaka looks to bounce back strong.

  • Browns in limbo while QB Deshaun Watson's saga shifts again

    When owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam returned from Houston in March with Deshaun Watson under contract, the Browns' long search for a franchise quarterback — a fruitless 20-year odyssey — appeared to be over. The NFL's decision to appeal the six-game suspension for Watson handed down by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who ruled he violated the league's personal conduct policy, has left the Browns in limbo and potentially considering other QB options for the 2022 season. Only days ago, the Browns, who have started a league-high 32 quarterbacks since their 1999 expansion rebirth and traded former No. 1 overall pick and four-year starter Baker Mayfield to Carolina last month, were prepared to be minus Watson for less than half this season.

  • Kristin Cavallari Says She Hid "Toxic" Side of Her Jay Cutler Relationship From Friends

    Looking back on her marriage to Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari admitted that she had "hid" some aspects of it from friends before breaking up with the former Chicago Bears quarterback.

  • 2023 Volkswagen ID.4's $38,790 Base Price Is $3735 Less Than Last Year

    The ID.4's lower starting price is due to a new entry-level model with a smaller 58.0-kWh battery.

  • Meghan Markle's new look: The duchess' sartorial evolution since stepping down as a senior royal

    As the Duchess of Sussex turns 41, look back at her style trajectory since leaving her role as a senior member of the Royal Family.

  • The Real Lesson of Demi Lovato Updating Her/Their Pronouns

    Rodin Eckenroth/WireImageAnother day, another tiring pronoun debate. Pronouns are simple, they have been around for centuries and yet, people are acting as if they are a brand new concept—when they aren’t using them as political and bullying fodder, of course.This time the hot-button topic is being discussed not because of some horrible remarks from bigoted politicians or a terrible tweet from a certain She-Who-Will-Not-Be-Named TERF (Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist), but because singer and

  • Dick Cheney calls Trump a 'coward' in ad for daughter Liz

    Former Vice President Dick Cheney excoriated Donald Trump in a new campaign video for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney, calling the former president a “coward” and saying there has never been anyone who is a “greater threat to our republic." The video was released Thursday by Rep. Cheney's reelection campaign, two weeks before a Republican primary election in Wyoming that the three-term congresswoman is bracing to lose. Echoing the criticism his daughter has made of Trump, Dick Cheney denounced him as a danger to the country through his relentless lies about the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

  • Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely from WWE After Attacking an Official at SummerSlam

    The WWE announced Ronda Rousey's suspension for attacking a WWE official in the aftermath of her SummerSlam match against Liv Morgan on Saturday

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. Unvaccinated foreign citizens can’t go to Canada or the U.S, so Djokovic pulled out of Montreal a day before the draw is scheduled to take place for the tournament and is expected to have to sit out the U.S. Open, which starts in New York on Aug. 29.

  • Jo Koy and Lou Diamond Phillips Celebrate Filipino Heritage at ‘Easter Sunday’ Premiere (Exclusive)

    ‘Easter Sunday’ premieres in theaters on Aug. 5.