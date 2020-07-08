Is Radware Ltd. (RDWR) A Good Stock To Buy?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Is Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) the right investment to pursue these days? Investors who are in the know were becoming less confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that RDWR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). RDWR was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with RDWR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount.

Now we're going to take a peek at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

What does smart money think about Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -23% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in RDWR a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.