Radware Ranked by Gartner in Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report

Radware Inc.
·6 min read

Radware Receives Highest Score in API and High Security Use Cases

MAHWAH, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced that Gartner ranked Radware’s Cloud WAF Service with the highest score in two out of four use cases in its Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection Report – the API use case and the High Security use case.

According to Gartner, “WAAP is the preferred choice to protect new public-facing web apps because it combines broad scope, good enough security and ease of deployment at scale.”

“We are honored that Gartner has recognized Radware’s comprehensive application security solutions and our excellence in APIs, High Security environments and integrated bot management,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer for Radware.

Customer Recognition

The Gartner Peer Insights website documents customer experience through verified rating and peer review. Radware reviews include the following:

  • "Radware WAF Cloud Delivers Solid Service"
    “Our overall experience with Radware WAF Cloud has been excellent. This includes the factors from POC, to implementation and ongoing support."— Network Engineer, Industry: Transportation, Role: Infrastructure and Operations, Firm Size:<50M USD North America.

  • "Outstanding"
    "Rolling out Radware Cloud WAF to protect our public facing Digital services was remarkably simple. It's a great product that provides easy to implement but very effective protection. While other vendors tried to sell an entire suite of products they claimed we needed to meet our needs, Radware offered us this single product which works like a dream. Radware provide great customer service from start to finish and I would definitely recommend. Simple to use and effective. Great API.” -- Interim Lead Web Operations Engineer, Industry: Miscellaneous, Role: Infrastructure and Operations, Firm Size:500M

  • "Great Protection with A Quick Deployment For Your Website Security Needs."
    "Excellent product, for those willing to add a layer of protection to their web sites without having to do any alterations to their existing network topology and without the hassle of managing a dedicated solution. The product features plus the support provided by the ERT allows companies to be sure that they will have the proper protection, even without a big security team. Due to the cloud nature of the product, it can be quickly deployed without any complications. The technology behind the Cloud WAF solution is extremely efficient in detecting and blocking menaces. The interface provides adequate information about what is going on, and insights for the technical team. They are constantly improving the feature set of the product to be able to improve the solution deliverables.”— Security Manager, Industry: Communications, Role: Security and Risk Management, Firm Size:500M - 1B USD, Latin America.

Gartner, “Critical Capabilities for Cloud Web Application and API Protection”, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Adam Hils, Rajpreet Kaur, John Watts, 10 November 2020.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information about Radware’s Application Security Solutions, please visit https://www.radware.com/solutions/application-protection/

About Radware

Radware® (NASDAQ: RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, Radware Mobile for iOS and Android, and our security center DDoSWarriors.com that provides a comprehensive analysis on DDoS attack tools, trends and threats.

©2020 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” When we cite a customer recognition saying: “(we) are constantly improving the feature set of the product to be able to improve the solution deliverables”, that’s a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:
Deborah Szajngarten
Radware
201-785-3206
deborah.szajngarten@radware.com

Investor Relations:
Anat Earon-Heilborn
+972 723917548
ir@radware.com


