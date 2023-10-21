RAF pilot was used as leverage in Russian defector case, reveal newly released documents

A Gloster Meteor jet similar to the one at the centre of the drama inside Soviet-controlled East Germany more than 70 years ago - MOD/Crown Copyright

The Soviets captured an RAF pilot who crash-landed in East Germany more than 70 years ago and tried to use him as leverage to force the British to return a Russian defector, newly released official documents reveal.

The full story of the extraordinary diplomatic stand-off between London and Moscow that surrounded the case has only now come to light, in Government papers about the affair that have been declassified after more than seven decades.

On Sept 5 1950, Flt Lt John Driver, a Bomber Command veteran who had been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in the Second World War, lost his bearings in bad weather during a routine flight from Eindhoven to Wunstorf, West Germany, in a Gloster Meteor T7 trainer jet.

Force-landing on an autobahn about 20 miles inside Soviet-controlled East Germany, the pilot was taken prisoner by Soviet soldiers and spirited away for interrogation.

Although similar incidents involving British aircraft accidentally landing behind the Iron Curtain had resulted in the swift repatriation of the pilot, in this case the Soviets refused to hand Flt Lt Driver and his aircraft back to British authorities.

Instead, Moscow demanded that a Soviet army lieutenant who had recently defected to the British zone in West Germany be exchanged for the pilot.

On Sept 15 1950 the private secretary of Arthur Henderson, the secretary of state for air, wrote: “The Russians are saying that the deserter was in fact kidnapped by us but, if we return him, they will return Flt Lt Driver.

“The Foreign Office and the Air Staff are very averse to the return of the Russian deserter because: a) we expect to get a good deal of valuable intelligence from him; b) if he is returned, he will undoubtedly be executed. This will become known, and will effectively prevent any further Russian desertions – which we are very anxious to encourage for intelligence reasons.”

Weeks passed with no news

The British High Commission, which was put in charge of handling negotiations with the Soviets, was “trying to keep the two cases quite separate, and are seeking the return of [the pilot] without themselves returning the Russian deserter. They think our best chance of success lies in avoiding publicity.”

However, “the Foreign Office recognise that our negotiations may not be successful, and that in the last resort we may have to consider the Russian bargain”.

As weeks passed with no news from the Soviets about her husband, Flt Lt Driver’s increasingly frantic wife had a meeting with a Foreign Office official, pleading for more to be done to secure his release, including by publicising his case in the media.

“I impressed upon her that the worst possible thing would be to give the Russians the impression (e.g. by publicity or excessive diplomatic pressure) that we took a special interest in her husband’s return, since that might make them believe that he was a person of exceptional importance and therefore worth examining further,” the Foreign Office official wrote to the Air Ministry on Oct 10 1950.

“In the end [she] agreed that she would sit back and say nothing for another month; at the end of that time, if nothing had happened, she would write to Mr Bevin and ask for an interview.”

As the diplomatic stand-off between London and Moscow rumbled on, the case of the captured pilot was discussed by Clement Attlee, the prime minister, and Ernest Bevin, the foreign secretary, on Oct 23 1950.

Following another month of hard negotiating, Flt Lt Driver was finally handed over unharmed to British officials at a British checkpoint near Berlin on Nov 24 1950, after 80 days in Soviet captivity, though his Meteor jet aircraft was never returned.

