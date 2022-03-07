Rafael dos Anjos challenged Conor McGregor to a summer showdown after beating UFC opponent beyond recognition

Rafael dos Anjos left Renato Moicano disfigured after a brutal UFC 272 beating. Photo by Getty Images

Rafael dos Anjos is campaigning for a Conor McGregor fight.

The veteran lightweight spoke to Insider and other reporters after demolishing Renato Moicano.

Dos Anjos beat Moicano so bad he looked disfigured at UFC 272.

LAS VEGAS — Rafael dos Anjos challenged Conor McGregor to a summer showdown shortly after beating his UFC 272 opponent beyond recognition on Saturday.

The Brazilian fighter was in awesome form and punished Renato Moicano through the first four rounds of their five-round non-title lightweight bout.

Moicano was so bloody, bruised, and banged up by the fifth round, that he looked disfigured.

"I really wanted the doctor to stop it," dos Anjos told reporters at a post-fight media event Insider attended at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

A doctor checked Moicano's vision and wounds before the fourth round and again in the fifth, but he was allowed to continue fighting both times.

And fight on he did —much to dos Anjos' frustration.

"I gotta do what I gotta do. I was trying to finish the fight, but the guy was tough as nails."

As for what dos Anjos wants next, there's only one fighter he had in mind — the former two-weight world champion McGregor, who he had been scheduled to fight at UFC 196 six years ago but had to withdraw from the bout citing injury.

There's unfinished business there, for dos Anjos at least.

"It looks like Conor is coming back in the summer," he said. "That could be a good one."

Between Charles Oliveira's UFC championship defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 and Islam Makhachev linked with a No.1 contender fight with Beneil Dariush, options are seemingly limited at the top of the division.

"We'll see, man. You know a lot of things can happen. I just want to be active. I want to be training. I need good names.

"I've been in this game for so many years, fought everybody in two divisions. I need names that make me want to go to the gym and train hard for it. That's what I want."

McGregor is a name that makes dos Anjos want to go to the gym for

Rafael dos Anjos is pushing for a Conor McGregor fight. Photo by Getty Images

McGregor would be one of those names. Even more than the winner of a prospective fight between Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson. "The Conor fight would make more sense," dos Anjos said.

He later added: "I think the moment that we live in right now, that fight would make a lot of sense."

For dos Anjos, it makes sense because he's just returned to the Octagon following a 16-month layoff due to injury and surgery, and the Moicano fight was his first match back.

McGregor is in a similar position after breaking his leg during a first-round loss to Dustin Poirier last summer — his second successive stoppage defeat to the American.

"The division is kind of crazy right now, and I think that fight would make a lot of sense," dos Anjos said.

"Conor is a big name and sells a lot of pay-per-views. That would be a big money fight, of course. We have a history, too.

"Like I said, I'm looking for names that make me want to go to the gym and train. It's been so many years in this game. I don't want to fight names that don't interest me, that don't push me to go to the gym.

"I'm 37 years old [and] fought pretty much everybody in two divisions. I think he'd be the guy to motivate me to work hard for it."

