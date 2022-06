Associated Press

Rafael Nadal's status for Wimbledon is in doubt because of a chronic problem with his left foot — as is his future in tennis. Nadal got through the French Open, he explained after a dominating 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 victory over Casper Ruud in Sunday's final earned a 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, thanks to the help of a series of numbing injections in his foot. “I don’t want to put myself in that position again,” Nadal said after becoming, at age 36, the oldest champion in the history of a clay-court tournament that was first held in 1925.