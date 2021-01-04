Raffensperger refuses to rule out investigation and says Trump is ‘just plain wrong’ after leaked call

Chris Riotta
(Independent)
(Independent)

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has spoken out about the controversial phone call he had with President Donald Trump obtained by the Washington Post in which he was pressured to overturn his state’s results in the 2020 elections.

The Republican secretary of state said the president “is just plain wrong” about his allegations of mass voter fraud in Georgia and “has bad data” to support the false claims and conspiracy theories featured in their one-hour phone call during the weekend.

Mr Raffensperger spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday after a recording of his phone call with the president on Saturday drew national media attention and raised questions about whether Mr Trump violated state election laws by urging him to overturn the results.

The president “did most of the talking” on the call, Mr Raffensperger said, adding that his team “did most of the listening” throughout the conversation.

“But I did want to make my points that the data that he has is just plain wrong,” Mr Raffensperger said. “He had hundreds and hundreds of people he said that were dead that voted. We found two, that's an example of just -- he has bad data.”

The secretary of state also declined to rule out an investigation, though he noted there “may be a conflict of interest” in his office launching a probe after he spoke directly with Mr Trump about the claims.

Noting the calls by state prosecutors who said they want to “look at” whether the president may have violated election laws, Mr Raffensperger said: “Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

