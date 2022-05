Raffles Doha vs. Xigera Safari Lounge: Which New Hotel Is the Best Place to Go Big?

Raffles Doha Xiagera Safari Lounge

ACCOMODATIONS 132 suites on the Doha waterfront along with butler service, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and a cigar lounge. ACCOMODATIONS 12 suites with private access to 15,000 acres of the Moremi Game Reserve.

BUT THE ROOM YOU WANT IS The two-story, 10,000-square-foot Royal Duplex Suite has its own gym, plunge pool, billiards table and hammam. And a private butler, of course, in case you have no one to play billiards with. BUT THE ROOM YOU WANT IS To access the Baobab tree house, you must climb up to the open-air bedroom and observation deck, where you can watch wildlife and sleep under the stars. It’s like your childhood dream tree house, but with actual giraffes.

WHAT MIGHT KEEP YOU UP AT NIGHT Doha’s all-hours nightlife at the city’s rooftop bars and clubs, located in the international hotels. Nightlife in Doha, Qatar WHAT MIGHT KEEP YOU UP AT NIGHT Just those lions. But they’re miles away, aren’t they? Aren’t they? Lions on Safari

BEST AMENITY The Royal Duplex Suite has its own hair salon. Which you’ll need before heading to the suite’s private cinema. BEST AMENITY Human-size woven nests on the decks, by South African artist Porky Hefer, that you can sit in and channel your inner weaver bird.

YOU’LL BE EATING Italian, oddly (though peppered with local produce and spices). The hotel’s main restaurant is run by Michelin three-star chef Enrico Crippa. Chef Enrico Crippa. - Credit: IPA/Alamy IPA/Alamy YOU’LL BE EATING Outdoors. Enjoy bush breakfasts and alfresco open-fire spreads at the Boma with a menu that would inspire any Michelin-star chef. Think tamarind fish curry and rooibos panna cotta.

AND DRINKING The Royal Duplex Suite has a private wine cellar that will be stocked in advance with your requested selections. AND DRINKING This is a safari lodge with wine game. Enjoy some classic Bordeaux from Xigera’s cellar—Château Pétrus 1998, anyone? Château Pétrus 1998 for Xiagera Safari Lounge

YOU’LL BE WEARING HEADPHONES FOR Paratriking, where a small dune buggy with a giant fan and parasail slapped on will surprise you by actually flying-up to 1,000 feet high. Paratriking in Doha, Qatar YOU’LL BE WEARING HEADPHONES FOR Helicopter safaris, where you pay a lot to make all those huge, majestic creatures look really small—but the vistas are worth every cent.