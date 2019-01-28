Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Limited (SGX:LUY) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

We’ve lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Limited (SGX:LUY).

What Is Insider Selling?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don’t think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, ‘insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.’

See our latest analysis for Raffles Infrastructure Holdings

Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Lay Yee Choong for S$5.0m worth of shares, at about S$0.60 per share. So it’s clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. It’s not at all bad to see insiders buy shares at or above current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders paid S$18m for 30.25m shares purchased. In total, Raffles Infrastructure Holdings insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about S$0.60. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price of S$0.19 attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

SGX:LUY Insider Trading January 28th 19 More

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It’s great to see that Raffles Infrastructure Holdings insiders own 62% of the company, worth about S$8.0m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Raffles Infrastructure Holdings Insiders?

There haven’t been any insider transactions in the last three months — that doesn’t mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Raffles Infrastructure Holdings insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company’s shares) and optimistic for the future. I like to dive deeper into how a company has performed in the past. You can find historic revenue and earnings in this detailed graph.

If you would prefer to check out another company — one with potentially superior financials — then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



