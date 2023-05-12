Rafters spot body in river at state park and pull it to shore, Washington police say

Rafters spotted a body in a Washington river and pulled it to the shoreline, police said.

The rafters were on the Spokane River at about 4 p.m., Thursday, May 11, in Riverside State Park, the Spokane Police Department said.

They brought the body to the shore in the Plese Flats area, a boat ramp area in the park, police said.

Police and the fire department responded to the river, and firefighters brought the body up from the embankment.

The body was taken to the medical examiner, who will identify it and determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

