‘Rage applying’ continues to emerge as new job quitting trend

Job and career advice on TikTok has evolved several times in just the last year, with career coaches and creators advocating for employees to maximize their earning potential.

People have been told to job hop frequently — or even quietly quit — which just means doing the bare minimum. The hope with those trends was to make sure the employee was getting everything they wanted out of their workplace.

Now, there’s a new job trend going around — called “rage applying” — that is similar to but different from the last two trends.

“Staying at a company definitely slows down your earnings potential because you’re getting an annual merit increase, and if you were to leave and go to a new company, you’re typically getting a larger salary increase to do that,” said @jennakgreco in the video above.

Essentially, rage applying is sending out applications in bulk to different employers when your current job makes you upset. The strategy favors quantity over quality, in hopes that by putting yourself out there another opportunity will come along with better pay and/or a better work environment.

“The media is making it out to be some ‘thing,’ said Nathan Kennedy (@newmoneynate). “Really it’s just finding a better job, which is something we should all be doing.”

“I got mad at work and I rage applied to 15 jobs,” @redweez said in this video. “Then I got a job that gave me a $25,000 raise.”

Rage applying takes quiet quitting to a new level. With the latter, you’d remain at your job and simply “act your wage.”

Some people have expressed concerns and warnings to rage appliers — specifically the ones who switch jobs frequently.

“It is a red flag to future employers if you just are a serial hopper,” said financial commentator @Pattie_Lovett-Reid on Your Morning.

TikTok creators have shown that there are benefits to rage applying, even if you don’t get the job.

“They think they’re rejecting me but joke’s on them bc I don’t even remember I applied,” commented @emmavan99 on @camelisback‘s TikTok video.

Rage applying is just another trend and tactic from younger generations to take back power from employers and corporations. The main thing these TikTokers are showing is that sometimes the grass is greener on the other side, and simply applying will help you get there. We’ve seen several professional trends take place on TikTok, so don’t be shocked when yet another one pops up.

