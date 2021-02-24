Rage leads to torture, brutal assault

Barry Porterfield, Pauls Valley Daily Democrat, Okla.
·2 min read

Feb. 24—Charges have piled up against an Elmore City man accused of terrorizing and then assaulting his own family during what appears to have been a jealous fit of rage.

A total of six felonies were filed earlier this week against 29-year-old Mohamed Abdelrahman.

All of the formal accusations center around what officials say was a horrific scene of torture and brutal attacks as Abdelrahman's girlfriend and one of their two young children were his targets.

The incident came on Monday, Feb. 15 as court records show Abdelrahman became enraged in the early morning hours on his belief the woman was having an affair by bringing other men to their Elmore City area residence when he wasn't there.

Matters went from bad to horrific as Abdelrahman is accused of placing a machete over an open flame and then holding the "extremely" hot weapon to the bottom of the feet of their five-year-old child as a way to get more information about the perceived affair.

As the woman came to help the child, who suffered serve burns that will require skin graft surgery, Abdelrahman threatened her with a knife before then striking her with a machete.

The woman claims Abdelrahman held her down threatening to kill her and cut her face with the machete. He then picked up an aluminum bat and beat the woman all over her body.

Although the woman says she was prevented from calling 911, she was able to hit the panic button on a home alarm to notify authorities.

When Garvin County deputies responded to the call they found the partially dressed woman, who was not wearing shoes or socks, running into the snow and sub-zero temperatures of last week's winter storm.

The couple's second child, a three-year-old, was also present during the incident.

