Raging deer causes Howell students to shelter in place, say police

HOWELL — Students and staff of the Griebling School were told to shelter in place on Tuesday when a four-legged intruder attacked one of the school's doors, according to Howell Township Police.

A deer rammed the door hard enough to leave a spider web pattern in the cracked glass, police said in a Facebook post.

"This just goes to show how good the quality of education is at Griebling… the deer are trying to break in to join the kids," police wrote.

The deer was stunned, but not seriously injured, authorities said.

