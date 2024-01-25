Raging fire tears through mattress warehouse in New Jersey: video

A raging fire tore through a New Jersey mattress warehouse Wednesday afternoon, calling on firefighters from multiple counties and forcing the evacuation of nearby homes.

Firefighters in New Brunswick battled the blaze at Dream Well, Inc., according to NJ.com, which said explosions could be heard coming from inside the burning building.

Video shows thick black smoke billowing from the warehouse as it’s completely engulfed in flames. The Tri State Fire Incident Network also reported the building’s roof had partially collapsed.

Authorities asked commuters to avoid the 600 block of Nassau Street after responding to the inferno just before 4 p.m. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities said the building contained mattresses and other flammable items including wood and construction materials, according to ABC News. The cause of the seven-alarm fire is currently unclear.

Mattresses can become a fire hazard due to their “very high heat release rate among indoor combustibles,” according to the National Institutes of Health.