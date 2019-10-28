With raging fires, high winds and blackouts, California is living a disaster movie. Is this the 'new normal'?

SAN FRANCISCO — With its blue skies and bustling tourist traffic, this California city is doing its best to appear normal.

But a closer look reveals a level of chaos more typical of a Hollywood disaster movie.

Downed trees, hurricane force winds, whitecaps on the bay and widespread power outages were the supporting cast of a drama that played up and down the Golden State on Sunday.

As usual, the savage stars were the fires. Back for a repeat performance that Californians now brace for each fall, seven currently rage — including the dangerous Kincade Fire in Sonoma County, which is just 5% contained, has consumed 85 square miles and is responsible for displacing 180,000 of the state's 200,000 evacuees.

Is this the new normal here, a daily life that includes schools and businesses suddenly being shuttered, entire communities going dark for days, residents put on evacuation standby alert and vulnerable populations scrambling for care?

Unless a solution is found for everything from a suspect power infrastructure that can't be relied on to a statewide housing shortage that often finds residents retreating to less expensive rural enclaves, it may well be.

In the meantime, it's little surprise first responders are being pushed to their limit. Police officers in small towns help residents deal with a lack of traffic signals. Emergency medics scramble to assist the injured. Firefighters duel infernos in a race against time.

And everyone else just tries to stay sane and kind — even optimistic.

"I don't like this idea of the new normal," says Lisa Mattson, 45, whose home in Fountain Grove, near Santa Rosa, is still a construction zone after suffering damage in the 2017 Tubbs Fire that killed nearly two dozen. “I'm not willing to accept it, and I think that the state has to come up with some sort of solution,"

Mattson evacuated early Sunday morning as the surging Kincade Fire approached her neighborhood. Despite a resilient attitude, Mattson's frustration is palpable.

A massive tree, downed by ferocious winds that hit the Bay Area this weekend, lies on its side in San Francisco's Marina District. Although this city has power, nearly 3 million Californians up and down the state do not, leaving some to wonder if this is the new normal for the state's 40 million residents.

“This is an amazing state that has a lot of incredible resources and contributes a lot to the world," she says. "But to just have this continue to happen and us having to be completely dysfunctional, whether we, you know, have no power or we're rushing away from fires and having to rebuild our lives at these absolutely ridiculous prices that everybody's being charged ...”

Mattson's resolve, unfortunately, will continue to be tested.

Pacific Gas & Electric, the bankrupt utility that has shut down power to millions over the past weeks as a precautionary measure, announced Sunday that it was monitoring another dangerous combination of high winds and low humidity coming Tuesday that may spur another statewide power outage.

A few weeks ago, PG&E was blasted for shutting off power to some 2 million Californians with little notice, a move the utility claimed was necessary to prevent wildfires caused by power lines downed by high winds.

Those forecast gusts didn't come, but thundering blasts from Gov. Gavin Newsom and others politicians did, all arguing that this could not be the new normal for the state's 40 million residents.

At the end of last week, PG&E again said it would have to shut down power lines to nearly 40 counties. To date, some 2.3 million have been impacted.

