Raging floodwaters sweep away 5 people camping in drainage tunnel, Texas officials say

Emergency crews in Texas have called off the search for five people who were swept away by floodwaters, according to local news reports.

At least five homeless people were camping inside a drainage tunnel when they were swept away by fast moving water overnight Jan. 22, according to WOAI.

San Antonio crews were out just after midnight looking for the people, KENS reported. Firefighters used rope to tie themselves and go down into the tunnel.

The tunnels lead to the Woodlawn Lake area, where crews used a boat to look for the missing people, KSAT reported.

At last check, they had not found them. Officials told KENS they called off the search around 8:40 a.m.

