Raging Rapids returning to Kennywood Thursday

Are you ready to go whitewater rafting? The Raging Rapids will return to Kennywood on Thursday.

In April, the park announced the ride would be returning this year.

Teams worked on the attraction for a few weeks before its return.

The ride has a new control system and the boats have been refreshed.

