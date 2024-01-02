Raging waters strand boaters for hours on island before daring rescue on Georgia river

Two boaters needed saving after raging waters left them stranded on a Georgia river.

The daring rescue unfolded Friday, Dec. 29, after crews were called to the Ocmulgee River in Butts County, fire and emergency services officials wrote on Facebook.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asked for help reaching two men trapped on an island in the river due to rough waters from a nearby dam, officials said. Crews from Covington and Newton County EMA also aided in the effort.

Photos from the water rescue showed crews using a red boat to reach the stranded men.

Both were evaluated at a hospital after the rescue, an effort Butts County officials said took several hours. Their conditions weren’t known as of Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Butts County is about 60 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta.

Dog plunges 300 feet off cliff into ocean, Oregon officials say. Video shows the rescue

Flashlight leads rescuers to 65-year-old driver stranded for days, California cops say

Men off-roading in Death Valley — and truck sent to help — get stuck in mud, rangers say