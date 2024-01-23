Raging waters sweep away vehicles and flood homes in San Diego. See the devastation

Severe flash floods caused by record rainfall hammered San Diego, sweeping away vehicles and inundating homes, videos posted online show.

Parts of the San Diego area received 5 inches or more of rain in the past four days, the National Weather Service reported.

Monday was one of the wettest days on record in the city, the weather service said.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he had declared a state of emergency in the city.

“Please stay safe,” Gloria wrote. “Stay home if possible and never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

Residents and television stations posted dramatic videos of the devastation and chaos online.

“The house I’ve lived in all my life just flooded,” read one post on X. “Scariest moment of my life. this was me evacuating. Everything’s replaceable but it just hurts seeing it all go. Please pray for me and my family.”

A video with the post shows a distraught family wading through rushing food waters.

One video showed a police officer hurling a rescue ring to someone swept away by flood waters.

Other videos posted online by television stations showed residents using kayaks and paddle boards to get around on flooded streets.

the house i’ve lived in all my life just flooded. Scariest moment of my life. this was me evacuating. Everything’s replaceable but it just hurts seeing it all go. Please pray for me and my family #sandiego #prayforme pic.twitter.com/GmSjM5KL4u — hugo (@hugopacheco23) January 22, 2024

b careful out there in San Diego my mom j sent me this pic.twitter.com/aQNE690xnE — lean (@morphinelean) January 22, 2024

One of dozens of rescues SDFD firefighters & lifeguards performed today. This man was saved by Capt. Boyd's solid throw of the save-a-life disc from Friars Rd under I-5.

Nice work gentlemen!

E39's crew: N. Boyd, M. Cornett, R. Kuo & D. Gregg. pic.twitter.com/8yTMWRxdQ5 — SDFD (@SDFD) January 23, 2024

San Diego residents took to kayaks along the flooded roads in Mountain View to look for neighbors in need after massive flooding caused damage to homes and vehicles.#flood #sandiegorain pic.twitter.com/bdizqYeTSG — CBS 8 San Diego (@CBS8) January 22, 2024

Rare site to see in #SANDIEGO — waterfall on the beach. Nothing like seeing fresh water meet the salt. pic.twitter.com/ULZRTWFIdP — Mark Vobornik (@vobornik) January 22, 2024

floods damaged cars, homes and streets all around San Diego today, and these weren’t even some of the worst-hit parts pic.twitter.com/oYyn9fvzFB — Nicole Fay (she/her) (@Nicole_Fay1) January 23, 2024

