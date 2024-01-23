Raging waters sweep away vehicles and flood homes in San Diego. See the devastation

Severe flash floods caused by record rainfall hammered San Diego, sweeping away vehicles and inundating homes, videos posted online show.

Parts of the San Diego area received 5 inches or more of rain in the past four days, the National Weather Service reported.

Monday was one of the wettest days on record in the city, the weather service said.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he had declared a state of emergency in the city.

“Please stay safe,” Gloria wrote. “Stay home if possible and never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

Residents and television stations posted dramatic videos of the devastation and chaos online.

“The house I’ve lived in all my life just flooded,” read one post on X. “Scariest moment of my life. this was me evacuating. Everything’s replaceable but it just hurts seeing it all go. Please pray for me and my family.”

A video with the post shows a distraught family wading through rushing food waters.

One video showed a police officer hurling a rescue ring to someone swept away by flood waters.

Other videos posted online by television stations showed residents using kayaks and paddle boards to get around on flooded streets.

