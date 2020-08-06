California's Apple Fire has burned more than 28,000 acres. A 'vehicle malfunction' caused the blaze.

Firefighters battle flames from southern California's Apple Fire on August 1, 2020.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/ Getty Images

Nearly 8,000 people were ordered to evacuate their homes over the weekend as the Apple Fire spread in southern California. Many of those orders were lifted Wednesday.

More than 28,000 acres have burned in Riverside County and the San Bernardino National Forest. One firefighter has been injured.

A 'vehicle malfunction' started the blaze, local authorities reported.

The blaze was 30% contained as of Thursday morning.

Thousands of people have fled their homes as the Apple Fire burns through southern California's Riverside County and the San Bernardino National Forest.

The blaze has torn through more than 28,000 acres (about 44 square miles) in an area about 75 miles east of Los Angeles, according to CalFire. It was 30% contained as of Thursday morning.

Local authorities ordered 7,800 people to evacuate 2,600 residences over the weekend, according to The Desert Sun. On Wednesday, officials allowed Riverside County residents to return home. The community of Oak Glenn in San Bernardino County is still under an evacuation order.

Nearly 2,300 firefighting personnel have been fighting the flames since Monday, according to the The Press Enterprise. One firefighter has been injured.

A firefighter works as thousands of acres burn in Cherry Valley in California's Riverside County on August 1, 2020.

JOSH EDELSON / Contributor/ Getty Images

Four homes and eight small buildings in Cherry Valley burned down, The Sun reported.

Californians can check CalFire's Apple Fire updates to find out which evacuation notices remain in place.

A 'vehicle malfunction' started the fire

The fire broke out in Riverside's Cherry Valley on Friday afternoon, the County Fire Department reported. By midnight, it had scorched 1,720 acres, threatening communities in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

A "vehicle malfunction" started the fire, according to an incident report released Monday afternoon: a "diesel-fueled vehicle emitting burning carbon from the exhaust system."

Fernando Herrera, captain of the County Fire Department, told the Press Enterprise that the flammable black soot particles such vehicles shoot out "are extremely hot, so when they land on any type of dry fuel, it will ignite."

Officers are seeking information "from anyone who may have seen a vehicle which appeared to have mechanical problems, or unusual smoke emitting from it," the department said on Monday.

A firefighter casts a shadow next to a brush fire as crews work to fight the Apple Fire near Banning, California, August 2, 2020.

Ringo H. W. Chiu/AP

Herrera also told the Sun over the weekend that an eastern flank of the Apple Fire had entered the Morongo Band of Mission Indians reservation in Riverside County.

The fire has now spread north into Millard Canyon and the San Gorgonio Wilderness, which has been closed. The sparse vegetation there is limiting the fire's intensity, CalFire reported, but the part of the blaze is producing heavy smoke.

According to the US Forest Service, it may take until August 17 for firefighters to fully contain the blaze.

